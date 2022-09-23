Stillwater’s Sophia Chau swims to a second-place finish in the 200 freestyle event as the Ponies cruise to a 99-73 Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Middle School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Maggie Reed competes in the 200 individual medley for the Ponies during their 99-73 girls swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Middle School. Reed finished second behind her sister, Maddie Reed, in the event. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
Lucy Paczosa swims a leg for Stillwater’s runner-up 200 medley relay team. (Gazette staff photos by Stuart Groskreutz)
It wasn’t perfect, but Stillwater came pretty close while breezing to a 99-73 Suburban East Conference swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Middle School.
The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) finished first and second in all three relays and also swept the top three spots in eight of nine individual events to deliver a strong showing on Parents Night.
“It was the first home meet we’ve had and got a lot of kids in the meet with an eight-lane pool and post heats,” Stillwater coach Brian Luke said. “That was an advantage for us and it let’s these kids swim so it was a good learning experience for everyone, coaches and athletes.”
Maddie Reed and Norah Naatjes were each double winners for the Ponies, who clinched the victory with four events still remaining.
Reed touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:12.19) and 100 breastroke (1:07.95) while Naatjes took top honors in the 50 (25.29) and 100 (54.62) freestyle events.
Stillwater also received first-place finishes from Annika Wright in the 200 freestyle (2:01.54), Sydney Dettmann in the 100 butterfly (58.90), Julia Petersen in the 500 freestyle (5:41.90) and Sophia Chau in the 100 backstroke (1:01.66).
“It was decent,” Luke said. “Obviously they’re not at end-of-season peak here, but I thought they were doing pretty good. They did enough that we could see what was going on and a few kids busted through. We’ll see what happens wen we get into Mounds View in a week, that will be good. It’s kind of fun when you get into the middle of th eseason and they start to get into shape.”
There were plenty of takeaways from the second- and third-place finishers for the Ponies as well, but Petersen’s victory in the 500 freestyle was notable because it’s an event where the Ponies graduated a good swimmer there a year ago and will lose two more quality seniors at this distance after this season.
“Julia Petersen going 5:41 in the 500, that was pretty good,” Luke said of the eighth-grader. “She’s good at pretty much every event.”
Irondale’s lone victory came in diving, where Lulu Semakula posted a winning total of 251.25, just ahead of Stillwater’s Maya Kelly (242.90). Kaia Bjork (169.40) and Kate Jentink (130.90) finished third and fourth in the event.
• Correction: A photo of Stillwater eighth-grader Julia Petersen was mistakenly replaced by one of Jayla Petersen, a sophomore, in the story on the Park meet that ran in the Gazette on Sept. 16.
Stillwater 99, Irondale 73
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sarah Doeksen, Norah Naatjes, Maddie Reed and Jayla Petersen) 1:56.43; 2. Stillwater (Audrey Serres, Sofia Omann, Lucy Paczosa and Margaret Reed) 2:02.56.
