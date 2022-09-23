It wasn’t perfect, but Stillwater came pretty close while breezing to a 99-73 Suburban East Conference swimming and diving victory over Irondale on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Stillwater Middle School.

The Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0) finished first and second in all three relays and also swept the top three spots in eight of nine individual events to deliver a strong showing on Parents Night.

