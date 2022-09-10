Maya Kelly col.jpg

Maya Kelly

COTTAGE GROVE — The start of a new season produced a familiar result for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which turned back East Ridge 97-83 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Oltman Middle School.

It was the first dual meet of the season for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0), who claimed the top spot in all three relays and finished first in eight of nine individual events.

