COTTAGE GROVE — The start of a new season produced a familiar result for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which turned back East Ridge 97-83 in a Suburban East Conference dual meet on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Oltman Middle School.
It was the first dual meet of the season for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-0), who claimed the top spot in all three relays and finished first in eight of nine individual events.
The victory was also the 163rd consecutive conference dual meet victory — and 187th overall — for Stillwater. Along with Woodbury and Mounds View, the Raptors are among the teams expected to provide the biggest challenge this season as the Ponies pursue a 20th consecutive conference championship.
East Ridge placed seventh at True Team state a year ago.
The Ponies took charge early with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. Stillwater’s winning team of Sophia Chau, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag and Maddie Reed won by more than five seconds with a time of 1:53.96, but the runner-up team of Grace Ganser, Jayla Petersen, Hailey Schmit and Lucy Paczosa (1:59.33) held off the top team from East Ridge (2:00.14) for the runner-up spot to help build a 12-2 after one event.
“I was pleased with the competitiveness,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We had quite a few close races in there and we tended to win them all, which was nice. It means we’re getting in shape.”
Stillwater received 1-2-3 finishes from Paczosa, Siedschlag and Maddie Reed in the 50 freestyle and Naatjes, Jayla Petersen and Julia Petersen in the 100 breastroke to outscored the Raptors significantly in those events.
The Ponies also received victories from Sydney Dettmann in the 200 and 500 freestyle, Anika Wright in the 200 individual medley, Maddie Reed in the 100 freestyle and Sophia Chau in the 100 backstroke.
“The 200 (freestyle) was pretty close, the 200 free relay and medley relay — the second and third battle was tight,” Luke said. “The score looks a little big, but if you flip those close races the score comes back together again. This was a good, competitive meet, and a lot of fun races to watch.”
Julia Petersen (1:15.55) edged East Ridge’s Lauren Krause (1:15.56) by just .01 to secure the third spot and complete the sweep for the Ponies in the breastroke, but Audrey Serres also produced a fast time while winning the JV race in 1:16.95.
“Julia Petersen and Audrey Serres in the breast, 1:15 and 1:16, I was like holy cow, where’d that come from,” Luke said.
The Ponies also received a 1-2 finish from Maya Kelly and Kaia Bjork in diving.
“I thought the divers did pretty well, top to bottom,” Luke said.
The coach was pleased with the results, but knows there is plenty of season left.
“We’re trying to find some backstrokers,” Luke said. “One was out so we were thin there to begin with, but that will give us something to do.”
Stillwater 97, East Ridge 83
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag and Maddie Reed) 1:53.96; 2. Stillwater (Grace Ganser, Jayla Petersen, Hailey Schmit and Lucy Paczosa) 1:59.33.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:57.57; 4. Margaret Reed (St) 2:02.82; 6. Alison Poole (St) 2:07.75.
200 individual medley — 1. Anika Wright (St) 2:14.21; 2. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:15.78; 4. Jayla Petersen (St) 2:24.45.
50 freestyle — 1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 25.49; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 25.86; 3. Maddie Reed (St) 26.23.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 218.30; 2. Kaia Bjork (St) 157.55; 5. Kate Jentink (St) 129.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Melanie Witikko (ER) 1:01.19; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:02.87; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.41; 4. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:04.00.
100 freestyle — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 55.50; 2. Lucy Paczosa (St) 55.53; 4. Sophia Chau (St) 57.32.
500 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:17.04; 3. Anika Wright (St) 5:19.84; 5. Alison Poole (St) 5:37.81.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Sydney Dettmann, Lucy Siedschlag and Anika Wright) 1:44.14; 3. Stillwater (Jayla Petersen, Margaret Reed, Zoe Dorgan and Alison Poole) 1:48.32.
100 backstroke — 1. Sophia Chau (St) 1:02.48; 3. Grace Ganser (St) 1:06.80; 6. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:09.67.
100 breastroke — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.49; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:15.25; 3. Julia Petersen (St) 1:15.55.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Lucy Paczosa, Anika Wright, Sydney Dettmann and Maddie Reed) 3:43.65; 3. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Margaret Reed, Zoe Dorgan and Grace Ganser) 3:57.57.
