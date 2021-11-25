MINNEAPOLIS — Stillwater was not the flashiest team among those in the mix for a trophy, but the Ponies were steady throughout and especially strong down the stretch while securing third place in the Class AA girls swimming and diving state meet on Saturday, Nov. 20 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Minnetonka cruised to the state title with a whopping 381 points and Edina followed with 223 points. Stillwater outlasted Wayzata 176-165 for third place to claim the program’s first podium finish in the MSHSL state meet since 2011. Shakopee (135) and Eden Prairie (122) were also in the mix before landing fifth and sixth in the final standings.
It capped a rewarding day for Stillwater’s Brian Luke, who earlier in the day welcomed the arrival of his 13th grandchild.
“We had a new granddaughter in the morning and finished third in the state that night, it was a pretty fun day,” Luke said.
Stillwater was the only team among the top six without a state champion individual or relay, but the Ponies had state entries in all 12 events and scored points in 10 of those.
“These other teams have these super studs, so you just look at it and think there’s no way because they’re getting too many first places, but I think we were a little more solid and had a few more kids in the meet,” Luke said. “You see there were events where these teams don’t have kids in them, but because we have a kid in almost every event it worked out.”
The west metro — Minnetonka, Edina and Wayzata, in particular — have traded positions among the top three in the state for the past several years in the MSHSL and True Team state meets, but the Ponies edged out Edina for third place in this year’s True Team state meet and outlasted Wayzata for third place on Saturday.
“It was kind of unexpected,” Johns said. “It hasn’t happened in a long time, at least since I’ve been on the team, that we were able to get ahead of Wayzata so it was a big deal for all of us. At True Team state we pulled ahead of Edina, which was also insane.”
The latest podium finish also caught Luke slightly by surprise.
“I didn’t mention at all what place I thought we could get,” Luke said. “I just said let’s go over there and swim. I was sitting there (before the finals) and figured I might as well add these points up and I thought, oh my gosh, we could get third.”
He didn’t share that with the athletes initially, but by midway through the finals it became apparent Stillwater and Wayzata were competing for the trophy still up for grabs.
Stillwater received a nice boost from freshman diver Maya Kelly, who after barely qualifying for the finals in 16th place, moved up to 13th with three strong dives for a total score of 333.35 to close out her first season in the sport.
The Ponies did not have anyone in the finals for the next two events, but Anika Wright (5:07.42) and Sydney Dettmann (5:08.94) placed 10th and 12th in the 500 freestyle to help spark the team’s late push.
“Maybe we were down a little (after first few events) and Wayzata maybe gained a little, too,” Luke said. “Then Kelly moved up from 16th to 13th, which was a big deal, and Anika moved up from 15th to 10th and Dettmann held her spot or gained. It was kind of like we got on a roll coming out of diving.”
With Wayzata in the championship finals on the way to a fourth-place showing in the 200 freestyle relay, Stillwater knew it would give up some ground in that event, but Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag, Ellie Kill and Dettmann won the consolation heat to finish ninth in 1:37.83 — nearly two seconds faster than their time in prelims (1:39.68).
“They had three championship heat relays and we only had two, but luckily we won that one heat,” Luke said. “We knew we had to win that heat and they were never behind.”
Stillwater also outscored the Trojans in the 100 backstroke thanks to a runner-up finish from Johns in an All-American consideration time of 55.24. Andover’s Grace Rabb won the event in a time of 54.46.
Reed followed with a fourth-place finish for the Ponies in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:04.09, providing some breathing room for Stillwater in the team standings going into the final event.
“We jumped ahead in the breast and that pretty much sealed the third place for us,” Luke said. “We went into that last relay ahead (of Wayzata) and I knew we were OK. It’s always nice to have that so you control your own destiny.”
The Ponies still needed to finish ahead of Wayzata in the final race, and Johns, Siedschlag, Dettmann and Reed came through with a third-place finish in a time of 3:31.35. Wayzata placed seventh in 3:34.00.
“We all did really well got close to our best times,” Johns said.
Asked if it helps, or just adds pressure, to know what was at stake coming down the stretch, Johns said she appreciated knowing where they stood.
“We didn’t know that was going to happen until maybe the last three races,” Johns said. “It came down to that last race and coach Luke said you have to pull ahead of Wayzata so we can stay ahead of them.
“I think our team does better under pressure. That did make us swim faster, which was good.”
Johns also contributed a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle with an All-American consideration time of 23.49.
She also led off Stillwater’s 200 medley relay team that placed fifth in a time of 1:46.73 with help from Reed, Siedschlag and Naatjes.
The performance occurred little more than a week after Johns signed a National Letter of Intent to continue her swimming career at the University of Minnesota.
“My coaches for next year were up in the stands and it was really exciting to see them and cool to swim at the pool I’ll be at for the next four years,” Johns said. “It was just fun to be there in the first place.”
In addition to the two all-state relays and the breastroke, Reed added a fourth-place finish for the Ponies in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:07.67. Naatjes also finished 14th in the event with a time of 2:10.31.
Dettmann, a junior, placed third in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.51 before joining Wright to add those points in the consolation heat of the 500 freestyle.
“She really improved a lot since last year,” Luke said of Dettmann.
The Ponies also had some close calls in Friday’s preliminaries, where only the top 16 advance to the finals. Sarah Doeksen ranked 17th in the 100 backstroke with a time of 59:82 to just miss advancing in that event.
Naatjes finished 18th in the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:07.44. Ellie Kill placed 18th in the 100 freestyle (54.53) and 22nd in the 50 freestyle (25.25) while Siedschlag landed 21st in the 100 butterfly (1:00.27).
Regardless of where they finished in the team standings, the Ponies appreciated the opportunity to compete in invitationals again during the regular season and end the year competing against the state’s best. The True Team and MSHSL state meets were not held a year ago due to COVID-19.
“Last year we didn’t have any invites,” Johns said. “It was all duals and section meet and JV conference meet. It was exciting, but it’s a lot more fun for people to be able to go to state and compete at that level. This season it was really exciting that we were able to have those meets and it pushed swimmers to do their best and knowing it was our last chance as seniors, it was fun to be able to experience that kind of meet again.”
This was Luke’s 47th season as head coach and he was beaming after the team’s efforts on Saturday and all season.
“It was a fun year,” Luke said. “From beginning to end, it was fun.
“You have to take the whole season as a unit, because this year’s senior group and captains were just phenomenal. They developed leadership and they keep things rolling and positive and are always looking at trying to get the team to do something together. Just the improvement from last August through True Team and into this thing, it’s really neat. It cannot be underplayed what the seniors can do. The kids just kept trying to get better and as the seniors went on more and more kids just kept stepping up.”
The coach also credited his long-time assistant coaches Carrie Madline and Stewart Rivall.
“They’re a pivotal part,” Luke said. “Carrie is a phenomenal diving coach and Stewart has been a volunteer for 18 years and we’ve paid him nothing for all of that. Each of them brings a personality to the deck that certain kids gravitate to and the way the coaching staff works from the top and bottom is pivotal — mostly, I just stand around.”
Team standings (top 10)
1. Minnetonka 381; 2. Edina 223; 3. Stillwater 176; 4. Wayzata 165; 5. Shakopee 135; 6. Eden Prairie 122; 7. Blaine 109; 8. Prior Lake 105; 9. Chanhassen 103; 10. Maple Grove 75.
Individual results
200 medley relay — #1. Minnetonka, 1:42.97; 5. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Norah Naatjes) 1:46.73. Prelims: @4. Stillwater, 1:46.07.
200 freestyle — @1. Katie McCarthy (Edina) 1:49.18; 3. Sydney Dettman (St) 1:51.51. Prelims: 3. Dettmann, 1:51.41.
200 individual medley — @1. Grace Rabb (Andover) 2:01.79; 4. Maddie Reed (St) 2:07.67; 14. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:10.31. Prelims: 6. Reed, 2:07.40; 12. Naatjes, 2:09.64.
50 freestyle — #1. Caroline Larsen (Eden Prairie) 22.66; @3. Eva Johns (St) 23.49. Prelims: 3. Johns, 23.39; 22. Ellie Kill (St) 25.25.
Diving — 1. Gabby Mauder (Woodbury) 416.45; 13. Maya Kelly (St) 333.35. Semifinals: 16. Kelly, 234.90. Prelims: 16. Kelly, 153.55.
100 butterfly — #1. Claire Reinke (Wayzata) 54.36. Prelims: 21. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:00.27.
100 freestyle — @1. Haley Zien (Shakopee) 50.54. Prelims: 18. Ellie Kill (St) 54.53.
500 freestyle — @1. Katie McCarthy (Edina) 4:52.33; 10. Anika Wright (St) 5:07.42; 12. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:08.94. Prelims: 12. Dettmann, 5:09.61; 15. Wright, 5:10.84.
200 freestyle relay — #1. Edina, 1:34.25; 9. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag, Ellie Kill and Sydney Dettmann) 1:37.83. Prelims: T10. Stillwater, 1:39.68.
100 backstroke — #1. Grace Rabb (Andover) 54.46; @2. Eva Johns (St) 55.24. Prelims: @2. Johns, 55.30; 17. Sarah Doeksen (St) 59.82.
100 breastroke — #1. Caroline Larsen (Eden Prairie) 1:01.35; 4. Maddie Reed (St) 1:04.09, Prelims: 3. Reed, 1:04.54; 18. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:07.44.
400 freestyle relay — @1. Minnetonka, 3:27.88; 3. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Lucy Siedschlag, Sydney Dettmann and Maddie Reed) 3:31.35. Prelims: 3. Stillwater, 3:31.22.
* Stillwater school record
# Automatic All-American
@ All-American Consideration
