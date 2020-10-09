ST. PAUL PARK — Facing the only other remaining Suburban East Conference unbeaten, Stillwater took control early and cruised to a 102-78 victory over East Ridge on Thursday, Oct. 1 at Oltman Middle School.
With just two dual meets remaining, the victory keeps the Ponies (7-0) in the driver’s seat as they pursue the program’s 18th consecutive conference championship.
Stillwater didn’t waste any time, starting with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay.
Schuyler DuPont followed with a victory in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:58.40 and the Ponies followed with a sweep of the top three spots in the 200 individual medley and 50 freestyle to build a sizable lead after just four events.
“I thought it went real well,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We kind of just took them to task right out of the blocks. That’s what you want to do when you go up against a good team and the girls did a nice job of that.”
Maddie Reed (2:15.62), Hannah Dettmann (2:18.09) and Anika Wright (2:22.13) finished first, second and third in the 200 IM while Eva Johns (24.80), Ellie Kill (26.13) and Lucy Siedschlag (26.27) pulled off a similar sweep in the 50 freestyle to build a 49-13 lead.
“It worked out well,” Luke said. “The whole meet I thought went quite well. The kids rose to the occasion.”
Stillwater finished first in all 12 events, including Emily Kranz’s victory in diving with a score of 227.80.
Sydney Dettmann built on that momentum with a pool record while winning the 100 butterfly in a time of 58.07, nearly half a second faster than the previous record of 58.52.
“Sydney got that pool record in the 100 fly and she’s down almost to where she ended up last year at the state meet,” Luke said. “If we can get her revved up for that section meet I think she could drop down pretty far in the fly.”
Kill (56.93) and DuPont (5:12.65) followed with victories in the 100 and 500 freestyle races.
The Ponies also finished first and second in both the 200 and 400 freestyle relays. Stillwater placed its second relay ahead of East Ridge’s top relay in all three of those races.
“That’s pretty good,” Luke said. “We have good depth. The A relay was way out there and then our next four still beat their first four.”
Stillwater also received victories from Johns in the 100 backstroke (59.41) and Reed in the 100 breastroke (1:08.94).
“Schuyler’s 500 is moving down into that area and Eva Johns is obviously a step above and Maddie Reed’s breastroke is getting there,” Luke said. “In general, I thought the kids did a really nice job.”
After hosting Roseville on Thursday, Oct. 8, the Ponies are scheduled to close out the regular season by hosting Woodbury on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Stillwater 102, East Ridge 78
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Emily Shanley and Dorothy Chislett) 1:53.48; 2. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Norah Naatjes, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill) 1:55.43.
200 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 1:58.40; 3. Keaton Koenig (St) 2:03.22; 5. Julianna Silva (St) 2:08.80.
200 individual medley — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:15.62; 2. Hannah Dettmann (St) 2:18.09; 3. Anika Wright (St) 2:22.13.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 24.80; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 26.13; 3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.27.
Diving — 1. Emily Kranz (St) 227.80; 3. Madelyn Purhmann (St) 172.10; 5. Maleah McKinley (St) 166.95.
100 butterfly — *1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 58.07; 4. Hannah Dettmann (St) 1:02.71; 5. Rubie Ballantyne (St) 1:04.65.
100 freestyle — 1. Ellie Kill (St) 56.93; 2. Dorothy Chislett (St) 57.91; 4. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 58.10.
500 freestyle — 1. Schuyler DuPont (St) 5:12.65; 2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:18.99; 4. Sophia Chau (St) 5:42.83.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Dorothy Chislett, Ellie Kill, Lucy Siedschlag and Schuyler DuPont) 1:43.54; 2. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Annie Gritters, Hannah Dettmann and Maddie Reed) 1:48.20.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 59.41; 2. Bella Chau (St) 1:03.89; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.02.
100 breastroke — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:08.94; 2. Anika Wright (St) 1:11.54; 3. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:12.42.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Schuyler DuPont, Eva Johns, Sydney Dettmann and Sarah Doeksen) 3:48.29; 2. Stillwater (Keaton Koenig, Lucy Siedschlag, Annie Gritters and Hannah Dettmann) 3:52.54.
* Pool record
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.