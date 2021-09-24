MINNEAPOLIS — In a field that included several of the top programs in the state, the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team finished third in the Gold Division of the Maroon and Gold Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 18 at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center.
Top-ranked Minnetonka won all three relays and finished first with 661.5 points, followed by third-ranked Edina (522) in second place and the fourth-ranked Ponies in third with 451.5 points. Fifth-ranked Eden Prairie finished fourth with 432 points.
Wayzata was the only team ranked among the top five which did not compete in the meet, which scored the top 15 places in each event.
“It was pretty good,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “We’re four or five weeks into it and they’re starting to put races together and it looks they’re getting into shape. We got everybody into the meet and it was fun.
“Last year we just had nine conference meets and no invites, so that was fun and to go to the U to swim and against teams like that gets them more ready for the section and state meets. The competition was good and everything was positive about that meet.”
Stillwater finishes first in two events and recorded several top-five finishes.
Sydney Dettmann touched the wall first in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:55.33 and Eva Johns added a victory for the Ponies in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.14.
Johns also placed second in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.18, which was less than half a second behind Edina’s Regan Miller (23.75).
Dettmann also placed fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.74.
Maddie Reed finished second for the Ponies in the 100 breastroke (1:06.25) and fifth in the 200 individual medley (2:12.93), which was one of the top events for Stillwater. Anika Wright (2:15.19) and Norah Naatjes (2:15.49) placed sixth and seventh in the IM.
Stillwater also fared well in the 100 backstroke by Johns, with Bella Chau (1:03.38) finishing sixth and Sarah Doeksen (1:03.76) tying for seventh.
Freshman Maya Kelly provided a third-place finish for the Ponies in diving with a score of 348.60.
“The sprinters are getting there and the divers are doing a nice job,” Luke said. “We still have some holes to fill, but we’ll see what happens. Some of these kids we’re still moving around so we’ll see what they eventually end up in. We’re seeing a few things, which is why we have meets to figure this stuff out. Luckily we have the ability to move kids around.”
Sophia Chau led the Ponies in the 500 freestyle in 11th place with a time of 5:37.18. It wasn’t a flashy event for the Ponies, but did mark strong progress for that group, the coach suggested.
“I thought the 500 kids improved significantly off their seed times,” Luke said. “They didn’t leap up to first or anything, but that was one of the events we needed to work on and I thought they are starting to come around.”
Team standings
1. Minnetonka 661.5; 2. Edina 522; 3. Stillwater 451.5; 4. Eden Prairie 432; 5. Rochester Mayo 237.
Individual results
200 medley relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:46.64; 4. Stillwater A (Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Sydney Dettmann and Ellie Kill) 1:50.91; 9. Stillwater B (Bella Chau, Norah Naatjes, Anika Wright and Lucy Siedschlag) 1:55.79; 12. Stillwater C (Lucy DuPont, Jayla Petersen, Margaret Reed and Rhiannon Fay) 2:00.55.
200 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:55.33; 9. Margaret Reed (St) 2:02.48; 11. Sophia Chau (St) 2:04.56.
200 individual medley — 1. Katie McCarthy (Ed) 2:07.06; 5. Maddie Reed (St) 2:12.93; 6. Anika Wright (St) 2:15.19; 7. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:15.49.
50 freestyle — 1. Regan Miller (Min) 23.75; 2. Eva Johns (St) 24.18; 10. Ellie Kill (St) 25.97; 11. Abby Hansen (St) 26.47.
Diving — 1. Shanze Karimi (Ed) 401.80; 3. Maya Kelly (St) 348.60; 8. Madelyn Puhrmann (St) 274.80; 11. Kaia Bjork (St) 255.40.
100 butterfly — 1. Skyler Kieffer (Ed) 57.13; 4. Sydney Dettmann (St) 59.74; 8. Anika Wright (St) 1:02.37; 12. Margaret Reed (St) 1:03.32.
100 freestyle — 1. Caroline Larsen (EP) 51.45; 9. Abby Hansen (St) 57.24; 10. Ellie Kill (St) 57.38; 12. Annie Gritters (St) 57.64.
500 freestyle — 1. Katie McCarthy (Ed) 5:09.08; 11. Sophia Chau (St) 5:37.18; 12. Alison Poole (St) 5:46.00; 15. Julianna Silva (St) 5:46.63.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 1:38.38; 6. Stillwater A (Ellie Kill, Abby Hansen, Annie Gritters and Norah Naatjes) 1:45.22; 9. Stillwater B (Lucy Siedschlag, Jayla Petersen, Margaret Reed and Rhiannon Fay) 1:46.62; 11. Stillwater C (Luci Miller, Adelee Wrightsman, Julianna Silva and Rachael Steele) 1:50.66.
100 backstroke — 1. Eva Johns (St) 57.14; 6. Bella Chau (St) 1:03.38; T7. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:03.76.
100 breastroke — 1. Caroline Larsen (EP) 1:04.76; 2. Maddie Reed (St) 1:06.25; 10. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.91; 14. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:13.69.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Minnetonka, 3:35.84; 3. Stillwater A (Eva Johns, Anika Wright, Maddie Reed and Sydney Dettmann) 3:38.68; 8. Stillwater B (Abby Hansen, Annie Gritters, Rachael Steele and Sarah Doeksen) 3:54.07; 12. Stillwater C (Adelee Wrightsman, Ella Sorensen, Julianna Silva and Rhiannon Fay) 4:05.54.
