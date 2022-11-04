FOREST LAKE — Well before members of this year’s Stillwater girls swimming and diving team were even born, the Ponies began a long Suburban East Conference winning streak. This year’s team members have done their part to keep it going after cruising to a 101-74 dual meet victory on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Forest Lake High School.

The Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-0), who would have shared the title even with a loss in their regular season finale, claimed the program’s 20th consecutive conference championship.

