FOREST LAKE — Well before members of this year’s Stillwater girls swimming and diving team were even born, the Ponies began a long Suburban East Conference winning streak. This year’s team members have done their part to keep it going after cruising to a 101-74 dual meet victory on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Forest Lake High School.
The Ponies (9-0 SEC, 9-0), who would have shared the title even with a loss in their regular season finale, claimed the program’s 20th consecutive conference championship.
It was also the 171st conference victory in a row for the Ponies, who have won 195 dual meets overall since losing to Elk River in the 2003 season opener. Stillwater hasn’t lost to a conference opponent since Woodbury upended the Ponies during the 2002 season.
“We don’t dwell on it, but they seem to want to keep it going,” said Ponies coach Brian Luke, now in his 48th year leading the program. “It’s not something we run out every week, but luckily we’ve been able to keep it going.”
The victory over the Rangers came less than a week after countless season bests while climbing to third in the True Team state meet, but Luke said it was enough to get the job done.
“It was fine,” the coach said. “It was our last chance to try and experiment before the section meet. It was just oneo f those workman-like things that you do and it worked out well. We ended up being conference champions and kept the streak going, so it was a good deal.”
The Ponies did set four pool records — and comfortably, too.
The first record fell in the 200 freestyle when senior Sydney Dettmann touched the wall in 1:56.36, bettering the previous pool record of 2:00.45. There was less room to spare for freshman Lucy Paczosa, but her winning time of 54.34 eclipsed the previous pool record of 55.00. Dettmann (54.66) and Norah Naatjes (54.93) also finished below the previous standard while placing second and third in the event.
Paczosa, Naatjes, Anika Wright and Dettmann won the 200 freestyle relay in a time of 1:41.65, which was more than two seconds under the previous pool record of 1:43.85. Those four added to the record-setting night with a winning time of 3:40.99 in the 400 freestyle. The previous record was 3:44.67.
“I thought we had a shot at a few of them,” Luke said of the records. “That was kind of fun for the girls and Forest Lake did a nice job of announcing and recognizing that. Not every pool keeps them.”
The Ponies finished first in 10 of 12 events, including 1-2-3 finishes in the 50, 100 and 500 freestyle races, the 100 butterfly and the 200 individual medley.
Paczosa also won the 50 freestyle in 25.25 to join Sophia Chau with two individual firsts for Stillwater. Sophia Chau won the 200 individual medley (2:21.29) and 100 backstroke (1:02.21) for the Ponies.
Wright paced Stillwater in the 100 butterfly with a winning time of 1:01.45 and Annika Beck took top honors in the 500 freestyle (5:36.82), followed by teammates Alison Poole (5:37.79) and Leah Cody (5:53.14) in second and third.
The Ponies are scheduled to compete in the JV conference meet on Saturday, Nov. 5 and Stillwater will also host the Section 4AA Meet on Nov. 10-12.
Stillwater 101, Forest Lake 74
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Audrey Serres, Anika Wright and Jayla Petersen) 1:57.24; 3. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Julia Petersen, Lucy Siedschlag and Sarah Doeksen) 1:58.86.
200 freestyle — *1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:56.36; 3. Grace Ganser (St) 2:09.43; 4. Alison Poole (St) 2:10.19.
