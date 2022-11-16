A strong performance in the finals ensured a busy state meet for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which cruised to the Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Stillwater Middle School.
It was the 21st consecutive section title for the Ponies, who outscored runner-up Woodbury 618-492 for the top spot while Mounds View followed in third with 353 points.
Stillwater produced state qualifiers in all 12 events, with nine athletes making up a total of 18 entries.
“That’s a good thing,“ Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “It gives you something to watch when you’re over there.”
By comparison, Woodbury qualified in two relays and earned four individual entries while Mounds View totaled three individual entries and one relay.
The Class AA state meet is scheduled for Nov. 16-18 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
Like several other teams and schools, the Ponies were dealing with some challenges leading into the section meet, but it fortunately didn’t cost them more than some time on the clock.
“We had a lot of sickness and some were swimming through being ill,“ Luke said. “When you look back, I think we got through everybody we should have gotten through. A few of them I thought would be a little faster, but we’ve got another week to maybe get up there something a little quicker.”
Five Stillwater athletes qualified for state in four events, including two relays.
Senior Sydney Dettmann was one of the more prominent athletes for the Ponies who was not competing at 100 percent, but she delivered an inspiring performance while winning the 200 freestyle (1:52.94) and placing second to qualify in the 500 freestyle (5:09.78).
“She was sick all week,“ Luke said. “She came to practice on Friday and I thought there’s no way she would swim. I thought it would take a medical miracle, but the doctor said it was OK if she could put up with the pain then go ahead. She still won the 200, was second in the 500 and on two winning relays. That was unbelievable. In 48 years of coaching, I think those were two of the toughest races I’ve seen anyone do in my life.”
Anika Wright also advanced to state in the 500 freestyle when her third-place time of 5:10.13 was under the state qualifying standard of 5:10.24 by about a tenth of a second. The senior also qualified in the 200 individual medley (2:09.48) after placing behind teammate and first-place finisher Maddie Reed (2:06.55) — an event in which the Ponies claimed four of the top five spots.
Reed also set the only new record in the meet while winning the 100 breastroke with a time of 1:04.90. She will have familiar company in that event at state as Shaeffer Watson qualified as the runner-up with a time of 1:11.10.
Reed’s strong showing wasn’t a surprise, but few would have predicted Watson advancing in this event as recently as a month ago. The freshman was not targeted as a breastroker until midway through the season.
“One week we were doing breastroke stuff and I was like, what, I didn’t know you could do that stroke,“ Luke said. “Then we timed her and it was fast.”
But then she got sick, which kept her out of the True Team section and state meets before swimming the event in the JV heat against Forest Lake in the regular season finale.
“She really only had one meet to swim and she popped off a 1:15 or something like that and became our fourth breaststroker,“ Luke said. “Then on Saturday she went 1:11 — a month ago she wasn’t even a breastroker and now she’s going to the state meet.”
The breastroke was a strong event overall for the Ponies, who swept the top four places with Audrey Serres (1:11.98) and Julia Petersen (1:12.20) placing third and fourth.
Stillwater was also strong in the freestyle sprints.
Eighth-grader Lucy Paczosa led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.20 and also advanced with a victory in the 100 freestyle (53.06). Junior Norah Naatjes will join her at state in both events after placing second in the 50 (24.29) and 100 (53.69). Senior Lucy Siedschlag also bettered the state standard for the Ponies while placing third to qualify in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.45.
In addition to two relays, Siedschlag also advanced to state with a second-place finish in the 100 butterfly with a time of 59.82.
“She had a good finals and qualified for the fly there,“ Luke said.
Another senior, Sophia Chau, advanced with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:00.84.
Chau led off Stillwater’s 200 medley relay team (1:48.02) that won by more than two seconds over the runner-up team from Mounds View (1:50.70). Maddie Reed, Siedschlag and Naatjes joined Chau on that winning relay.
Naatjes, Dettmann, Wright and Paczosa posted a winning time of 1:38.48 in the 200 freestyle relay while the 400 freestyle relay team (3:35.06) of Siedschlag, Paczosa, Dettmann and Reed won by a full four seconds over runner-up Woodbury (3:39.06).
The coach was happy things came together in the finals.
“They were a little off on Thursday, but luckily they came back on Saturday and overcame that,“ Luke said. “There were a couple other kids who were sick. The kids put in so much work and effort and time and dedication and then it comes down to all these illnesses before the biggest meets of your life. You just can’t predict that.”
He’s also hoping for even better performances at state.
“Getting there is great and super, but now it’s a new meet so let’s refocus,“ Luke said. “You always get really pumped up for the section finals and everybody is cheering and now there’s only like 10 of you so you have to make an effort to recreate that intensity because a lot of times they think it will just fall into their lap. If we can recreate that intensity and get two or three percent faster, we should do OK.”
Team standings
1. Stillwater 618; 2. Woodbury 492; 3. Mounds View 353; 4. Roseville 233.5; 5. White Bear Lake 152.5; 6. Tartan 116; 7. North St. Paul 72; 8. St. Paul Harding 44.
Individual results
200 medley relay — *1. Stillwater (Sophia Chau, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Norah Naatjes) 1:48.02; *2. Mounds View 1:50.70.
200 freestyle — *1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 1:52.94; *2. Ellie Bina (MV) 1:53.67; 5. Margaret Reed (St) 2:00.60; 7. Sophia Chau (St) 2:02.05; 9. Alison Poole (St) 2:03.27.
200 individual medley — *1. Maddie Reed (St) 2:06.55; *2. Anika Wright (St) 2:09.48; 4. Audrey Serres (St) 2:20.30; 5. Julia Petersen (St) 2:20.79.
50 freestyle — *1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 24.20; *2. Norah Naatjes (St) 24.29; *3. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 24.45; 6. Jayla Petersen (St) 25.15.
Diving — *1. Gabby Mauder (Wo) 483.35; *2. Maya Kelly (St) 417.00; *3. Madeline Boespflug (MV) 358.05; *4. Halle Linn (Wo) 345.50; 12. Alex Kruse (St) 271.75.
100 butterfly — *1. Ava Reich (Wo) 59.21; *2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 59.82; 5. Margaret Reed (St) 1:01.58; 8. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:04.18; 12. Hannah Drexel (St) 1:08.38.
100 freestyle — *1. Lucy Paczosa (St) 53.06; *2. Norah Naatjes (St) 53.69; 6. Jayla Petersen (St) 55.07; 8. Sarah Doeksen (St) 56.33.
500 freestyle — *1. Ellie Bina (MV) 5:03.46; *2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:09.78; *3. Anika Wright (St) 5:10.13; 5. Alison Poole (St) 5:19.60; 8. Annika Beck (St) 5:42.74.
200 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Norah Naatjes, Sydney Dettmann, Anika Wright and Lucy Paczosa) 1:38.48; *2. Woodbury, 1:40.97.
100 backstroke — *1. Chloe Carlson (Wo) 59.48; *2. Sophia Chau (St) 1:00.84; 5. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:02.54; 6. Grace Ganser (St) 1:03.23; 8. Hailey Schmit (St) 1:05.95.
100 breastroke — *#1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:04.90; *2. Shaeffer Watson (St) 1:11.10; 3. Audrey Serres (St) 1:11.98; 4. Julia Petersen (St) 1:12.20.
400 freestyle relay — *1. Stillwater (Lucy Siedschlag, Lucy Paczosa, Sydney Dettmann and Maddie Reed) 3:35.06; *2. Woodbury, 3:39.06.
*State qualifier
#Meet record
