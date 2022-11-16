A strong performance in the finals ensured a busy state meet for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which cruised to the Section 4AA championship on Saturday, Nov. 12 at Stillwater Middle School.

It was the 21st consecutive section title for the Ponies, who outscored runner-up Woodbury 618-492 for the top spot while Mounds View followed in third with 353 points.

