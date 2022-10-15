WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team continued its march through the Suburban East Conference with a 99-80 dual meet victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the White Bear Area YMCA.

Audrey Serres and Rhiannon Fay each won two events for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0), who join Woodbury as the only two remaining unbeatens in the conference. The Ponies and Royals were scheduled to meet on Thursday, Oct. 13 in a dual that will likely determine the conference title.

