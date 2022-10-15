WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Stillwater girls swimming and diving team continued its march through the Suburban East Conference with a 99-80 dual meet victory over White Bear Lake on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the White Bear Area YMCA.
Audrey Serres and Rhiannon Fay each won two events for the Ponies (6-0 SEC, 6-0), who join Woodbury as the only two remaining unbeatens in the conference. The Ponies and Royals were scheduled to meet on Thursday, Oct. 13 in a dual that will likely determine the conference title.
Stillwater was in control throughout against the Bears, winning all 12 events and sweeping the top three spots in seven of nine individual events. The Ponies did this despite having about a dozen athletes practice and join the team as spectators later that evening.
“It was better served for them to do that and let the next group step up to varsity,” Ponies coach Brian Luke said. “I thought they did pretty well.”
Stillwater finished first and second in the 200 medley relay before receiving victories from Reese Bilot (200 freestyle), Audrey Serres (200 individual medley) and Fay (50 freestyle). Serres also touched the wall first in the 100 breastroke while Fay claimed the top spot in the 100 freestyle.
Maya Kelly led a 1-2-3 finish for the Ponies in diving with a winning total of 234.65
The Ponies also received first-place finishes from Hannah Drexel in the 100 butterfly, Annika Beck in the 500 freestyle and Grace Ganser in the 100 backstroke.
There were some noticeable times turned in for several Ponies, including Drexel in the butterfly, Beck in the 500 and Serres in the individual medley.
“We saw some pretty good drops,” Luke said. “That was Drexel’s best time in the fly by like three seconds and Beck in the 500 was her best time by eight or nine seconds. Serres did a good job winning the IM and she was good in the breastroke, too. They really had some nice drops.”
The performances against the Bears will also help Stillwater shore up its lineup for the True Team section and state meets.
“You have to go 16 kids in those relays (at True Team) so we have to make sure we get the best kids in there. This is a good chance to do that,” Luke said.
Stillwater enters a busy stretch starting with the conference showdown at Woodbury. The Ponies will host the True Team Section 4AA Meet on Saturday, Oct. 15 and then face Cretin-Derham Hall in a conference dual meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18. The True Team state meet will take place on Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We’re coming along,” Luke said.
Stillwater 99, WB Lake 80
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Grace Ganser, Sofia Omann, Hannah Drexel and Rhiannon Fay) 2:05.22; 2. Stillwater (Isabel Koch, Audrey Serres, Kaelynn Grecian and Kennedy Tope) 2:08.93.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.