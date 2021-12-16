One of 16 Ponies to receive all-conference honors, senior Eva Johns was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team at its annual postseason awards banquet on Nov. 21.
Johns, a University of Minnesota recruit, was joined by teammates Lucy Siedschlag, Rhiannon Fay, Maddie Reed, Anika Wright, Margaret Reed, Abby Hansen, Jayla Petersen, Sydney Dettmann, Bella Chau, Ellie Kill, Sarah Doeksen, Annie Gritters, Sophia Chau, Norah Naatjes and diver Maya Kelly in earning All-Suburban East Conference recognition.
The Ponies finished with a 9-0 dual meet record to win the program’s 19th straight conference championship. Stillwater also captured its 20th consecutive Section 4AA title before placing third at the MSHSL state meet.
Stillwater also won the True Team Section 4AA title and placed third at True Team state.
The Ponies also extended their long dual meet winning streaks. Stillwater has won 186 consecutive dual meets dating back to 2003, including 162 straight conference dual meet victories dating back to the 2002 season.
Ponies coach Brian Luke also achieved a milestone this season while coaching his 1,500th meet, including those leading the Stillwater boys, in a victory over White Bear Lake on Sept. 30.
Stillwater also claimed its 24th JV conference title in the past 25 seasons that event has been held.
Johns and Siedschlag were co-recipients of the Section 4AA Swimmer of the Year Award.
Nine Ponies qualified for the state meet, including Johns, Maddie Reed, Siedschlag, Naatjes, Dettmann, Kill, Wright, Doeksen and Kelly.
Johns, Maddie Reed, Siedschlag, Naatjes and Dettmann each earned all-state honors while Johns bettered All-American Consideration times while placing second in the 100 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle at state.
Dettmann placed third at state in the 200 meters while Maddie Reed finished fourth in the 200 individual medley and 100 breastroke.
Also announced at the banquet is that Dettmann, Sophia Chau, Katelyn Stack, Wright and Lydia Beck will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls swimming and diving
All-Conference: Maya Kelly, Lucy Siedschlag, Rhiannon Fay, Maddie Reed, Anika Wright, Margaret Reed, Abby Hansen, Jayla Petersen, Sydney Dettmann, Bella Chau, Ellie Kill, Eva Johns, Sarah Doeksen, Annie Gritters, Sophia Chau and Norah Naatjes; Section 4AA Swimmer of the Year: Eva Johns and Lucy Siedschlag; State qualifiers: Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag, Norah Naatjes, Sydney Dettmann, Ellie Kill, Maya Kelly, Anika Wright and Sarah Doeksen; All-State: Eva Johns, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag, Norah Naatjes and Sydney Dettmann; All-American Consideration: Eva Johns; Most Valuable Athlete: Eva Johns; Captains elect: Sydney Dettmann, Sophia Chau, Katelyn Stack, Anika Wright and Lydia Beck.
