After capping a tremendous prep career with an individual state championship, Sydney Dettmann was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which celebrated its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, Nov. 20 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater.

Dettmann, a Bucknell University recruit, was also one of 12 All-Suburban East Conference honorees for the Ponies, who finished another successful season with a 9-0 dual meet record to win their 20th straight conference championship. Stillwater also claimed its 21st straight section championship and placed fourth at the MSHSL state meet. It marked the 14th time in the last 18 seasons the MSHSL state meet has been held that Stillwater placed in the top five.

