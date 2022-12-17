Members of the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team who received All-Suburban East Conference honors include, from left, Margaret Reed, Jayla Petersen, Maya Kelly, Maddie Reed, Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Sarah Doeksen, Lucy Siedschlag, Anika Wright, Norah Naatjes, Hailey Schmit and Lucy Paczosa. (Contributed photos by Jenny Wiese)
Sydney Dettmann, who is the Class AA individual state champion in the 200 freestyle, was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Ponies at their postseason awards banquet on Sunday, Nov. 20.
Members of the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team who received All-Suburban East Conference honors include, from left, Margaret Reed, Jayla Petersen, Maya Kelly, Maddie Reed, Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Sarah Doeksen, Lucy Siedschlag, Anika Wright, Norah Naatjes, Hailey Schmit and Lucy Paczosa. (Contributed photos by Jenny Wiese)
Leah Cody, from left, Paige Schmit, Norah Naatjes, Annie Gritters and Maddie Reed were voted captains for next year’s Stillwater girls swimming and diving team.
After capping a tremendous prep career with an individual state championship, Sydney Dettmann was voted the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls swimming and diving team, which celebrated its postseason awards banquet on Sunday, Nov. 20 at The Grand Ballroom in downtown Stillwater.
Dettmann, a Bucknell University recruit, was also one of 12 All-Suburban East Conference honorees for the Ponies, who finished another successful season with a 9-0 dual meet record to win their 20th straight conference championship. Stillwater also claimed its 21st straight section championship and placed fourth at the MSHSL state meet. It marked the 14th time in the last 18 seasons the MSHSL state meet has been held that Stillwater placed in the top five.
The Ponies also won the Section 4AA True Team title and placed third at True Team state.
Stillwater extended its dual meet winning streak to 195 dating back to the 2003 season, including 171 conference dual meet wins since 2002.
Sophia Chau, Sarah Doeksen, Maya Kelly, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa, Jayla Petersen, Maddie Reed, Margaret Reed, Hailey Schmit, Lucy Siedschlag and Anika Wright joined Dettmann in earning all-conference honors.
Stillwater qualified nine athletes making up a total of 18 entries for the state meet and seven of those athletes earned all-state honors, including Chau, Dettmann, Naatjes, Paczosa, Maddie Reed, Siedschlag and Wright.
Dettmann became the program’s first individual state championship since diver Liz Click captured gold in 2014. She also placed sixth in the 500 freestyle.
Along with Naatjes, Paczosa and Siedschlag, Dettmann also anchored Stillwater’s 200 freestyle relay team that posted an All-American consideration time while placing fourth at state.
Maddie Reed, meanwhile, set a school record on the way to finishing second at state in the 100 breastroke.
Also announced at the banquet is that Leah Cody, Annie Gritters, Naatjes, Maddie Reed and Paige Schmit will serve as captains for next year’s team.
It was also another successful season for the Stillwater JV, which also finished undefeated in dual meets and won its half of the JV conference meet. The Ponies have won the JV conference title 25 of the last 26 seasons.
Girls swimming and diving
All-Conference: Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Sarah Doeksen, Maya Kelly, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa, Jayla Petersen, Maddie Reed, Margaret Reed, Hailey Schmit, Lucy Siedschlag and Anika Wright; State qualifiers: Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Maya Kelly, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag, Shaeffer Watson and Anika Wright; All-State: Sophia Chau, Sydney Dettmann, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa, Maddie Reed, Lucy Siedschlag and Anika Wright; All-American Consideration: Sydney Dettmann, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Paczosa and Lucy Siedschlag; Most Valuable Athlete: Sydney Dettmann; Captains elect: Leah Cody, Annie Gritters, Norah Naatjes, Maddie Reed and Paige Schmit.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.