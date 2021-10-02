NORTH OAKS — Stillwater produced first-place finishes in 10 of 12 events on the way to a comfortable 92-86 Suburban East Conference girls swimming and diving victory over Mounds View on Thursday, Sept. 23 at Chippewa Middle School.
The undefeated and fourth-ranked Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-0) also backed up all those firsts with the second-place finisher in all eight individual swimming events.
“It was a workman-like meet,” Stillwater coach Brian Luke said. “You go through each event and wear them down after a while.”
Norah Naatjes and Eva Johns each won two events for the Ponies.
Naatjes touched the wall first in the 200 individual medley (2:14.82) and 100 breastroke (1:10.26) while Johns prevailed in the 50 (24.71) and 100 (54.29) freestyle races.
Stillwater also received first-place showings from Anika Wright (200 freestyle), Maddie Reed (100 butterfly) and Sydney Dettmann (500 freestyle).
The coach was particularly impressed with the breastroke, where Jayla Petersen (1:13.24) followed Naatjes in second place.
“She had two really good events,” Luke said of Naatjes. “They may have been her best times. Jayla, that may have been her best time in the 100 breastroke, too.”
Freshman Maya Kelly placed first in diving with a score of 213.05.
Stillwater won two of the three relays and placed second through fourth in the 100 backstroke, which was the only individual event the Ponies did not claim the top spot.
Stillwater 92, Mounds View 86
200 medley relay — 1. Stillwater (Eva Johns, Norah Naatjes, Lucy Siedschlag and Annie Gritters) 1:54.80; 3. Stillwater (Bella Chau, Maddie Reed, Jayla Petersen and Luci Miller) 1:58.47.
200 freestyle — 1. Anika Wright (St) 2:03.98; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 2:06.20; 5. Alison Poole (St) 2:12.15.
200 individual medley — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 2:14.83; 2. Sydney Dettmann (St) 2:19.11; 5. Shaeffer Watson (St) 2:26.80.
50 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 24.71; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 26.62; 3. Maddie Reed (St) 26.66.
Diving — 1. Maya Kelly (St) 213.05; 5. Maddy Puhrmann (St) 155.05; 6. Kaia Bjork (St) 151.55.
100 butterfly — 1. Maddie Reed (St) 1:04.15; 2. Lucy Siedschlag (St) 1:04.18; 5. Lucy Paczosa (St) 1:05.88.
100 freestyle — 1. Eva Johns (St) 54.29; 2. Ellie Kill (St) 58.36; 4. Rachael Steele (St) 59.25.
500 freestyle — 1. Sydney Dettmann (St) 5:24.03; 2. Anika Wright (St) 5:24.03; 3. Margaret Reed (St) 5:32.66.
200 freestyle relay — 1. Mounds View, 1:48.91; 2. Stillwater (Sophia Omann, Abby Hansen, Rachael Steele and Sydney Dettmann) 1:49.17; 4. Stillwater (Marie Tschoepe, Luci Miller, Ella Busch and Rhiannon Fay) 1:54.48.
100 backstroke — 1. Siri Wilkes (MV) 1:03.23; 2. Sophia Chau (St) 1:03.56; 3. Sarah Doeksen (St) 1:04.52; 4. Bella Chau (St) 1:04.61.
100 breastroke — 1. Norah Naatjes (St) 1:10.26; 2. Jayla Petersen (St) 1:13.12; 4. Ella Busch (St) 1:17.15.
400 freestyle relay — 1. Stillwater (Abby Hansen, Ellie Kill, Anika Wright and Annie Gritters) 3:54.15; 3. Stillwater (Alison Poole, Julianna Silva, Sophia Chau and Adelee Wrightsman) 3:59.40.
