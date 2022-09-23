OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A few hours later and about a mile-and-a-half from where it started, the Stillwater girls soccer team earned a 3-2 overtime victory over White Bear Lake in a Suburban East Conference showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.
It was the first conference setback of the season for the Bears (3-1 SEC, 7-3), who dropped into a three-way tie for second place with Roseville (3-1, 4-4) and Woodbury (3-1, 6-2) in the SEC. The Ponies (4-0, 10-1), who are first in the Class AAA state coaches poll, hold a three-point lead in the standings.
But it was an adventure against the Bears.
The game at Stillwater Area High School started late after the earlier game also required overtime to decide, but lightning halted play just eight minutes into the nightcap.
It was an unfortunate interruption for the Ponies after they built a 2-0 on goals by Rylee Lawrence and Luka Johnson in the 1st and 4th minute of play.
“It didn’t really look that bad, but it was lightning a lot,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said.
The teams waited inside the school hoping to re-start around 8:20 p.m. The radar offered some hope for a resumption of play, but the lightning continued and it was decided to continue the game in the dome at the SCVRC, which became available at 8:45 p.m. Following a brief warm-up, the game resumed at 9 p.m., with the Bears matching Stillwater’s strong start to the game with goals just four minutes apart to even the score at 2-all midway through the first half.
“With us having a 2-0 lead, the last thing I wanted to do was start back at zero,” Huber said. “Their coach also had to agree to it and we both have pretty full schedules so our days were limited as to when we could have (found a make-up date).
“The break kind of took the momentum away from us and it gave them an extended timeout, so I don’t think the change in venue helped us.”
The Ponies regained the lead with another goal from Johnson in the 35th minute for a 3-2 advantage.
White Bear Lake did not go away, pulling even in the 67th minute on the Jenna Maloy’s second goal of the game.
And just before 11 p.m., Grace Schwoch delivered the game-winner on a corner kick from Johnson in the 84th minute to complete an important — and memorable — victory for the Ponies.
“It was a great goal,” Huber said. “Luka put it into the six-yard box and she went up and headed it in. We were deflated after giving up the third goal and lost some moentum, but it was a great corner kick by Luka and a great header by Grace.
“It was a big win, a key win for the conference and the section seeding.”
Stillwater has allowed a combined six goals in its last two games after starting the season with six straight shutouts and giving up just two goals in its first nine games.
“We’ve given up six in the last three games after zero in the first six games,” Huber said. “We have to buckle up defensively. There’s things we’ve definitely picked out that we can work on. Between this game and Centennial, but even in those games when we didn’t allow a goal we got lucky in a few because we gave up some opportunities, but White Bear Lake finished them. We need to do a better job of communicating and helping each other out.”
White Bear Lake 2 1 0 0 — 3
Stillwater 3 0 1 0 — 4
St — 1:00 — Rylee Lawrence (Brooke Nelson)
St — 4:00 — Luka Johnson (unassisted)
WBL — 14:00 — Emma Merriman (Becca Smith)
WBL — 18:00 — Jenna Maloy (Cami Bachmeier)
St — 35:00 — Johnson (Alayna Muths)
WBL — 67:00 — Maloy (Smith)
St — 84:00 — Grace Schwoch (Johnson)
Shots on goal — WBL: 11; St: 11.
Corner kicks — WBL: 4; St: 9.
Fouls — WBL: 9; St: 9.
Goalie saves — WBL: Autumn Maki 7; St: Reese Elzen 8.
Centennial 3, Stillwater 2 (OT)
At Circle Pines, in a rematch of last year’s Class AAA state championship game, the Cougars came out on top this time while handing Stillwater its first loss of the season in a 3-2 overtime triumph on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Centennial High School.
It was the first real adversity of the season for the top-ranked Ponies, whose nine-game winning streak to start the season included victories over state-ranked Maple Grove, Edina, Lakeville North and Rosemount. The fifth-ranked Cougars (7-2) finally broke through to leave Wayzata (10-0-1) and Blaine (8-0-1) as the only teams without a loss in Class AAA.
“Even though the loss is disappointing, it’s probably not necessarily a bad thing to come back to earth and see that we don’t play our best we can be beat,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “If there’s ever a good loss, this is maybe the time to do it in a nonconference game against a top-10 team.”
Isabella Sipe scored in the 17th minute for the Cougars and Marisa Frost extended the lead with a goal in the 33rd minute. It marked the first time Stillwater has trailed in a game all season.
The Ponies responded before halftime as Luka Johnson found the back of the net in the 38th minute to pull within 2-1.
“Getting that goal was big,” Huber said. “Being down 2-1, that gave us some momentum after we came out pretty flat in the first half. That propelled us and we played really well in the second half. We created more opportunities and had more fire in that second half.”
Brooke Nelson tied the game for the Ponies on an assist from Rylee Lawrence in the 48th minute.
It remained deadlocked until Addi Van Zee struck for the game-winner in the 84th minute.
“We haven’t been down this year, one, much less two,” Huber said. “It was good to see the girls battled back and they didn’t give up. From that end, it was good that they fought back. Even though the loss is disappointing, I felt it was a game we could have won.”
Stillwater 1 1 0 0 — 2
Centennial 2 0 1 0 — 3
Cen — 17:00 — Isabella Sipe (Addi Van Zee)
Cen — 33:00 — Marisa Frost (unassisted)
St — 38:00 — Luka Johnson (unassisted)
St — 48:00 — Brooke Nelson (Rylee Lawrence)
Cen — 84:00 — Van Zee (Frost)
Shots on goal — St: 8; Cen: 8.
Corner kicks — St: 6; Cen: 4.
Fouls — St: 9; Cen: 8.
Goalie saves — St: Reese Elzen 3 and Parker Reardon 2; Cen: Jordan Metz 6.
