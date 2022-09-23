OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A few hours later and about a mile-and-a-half from where it started, the Stillwater girls soccer team earned a 3-2 overtime victory over White Bear Lake in a Suburban East Conference showdown on Tuesday, Sept. 20 at the St. Croix Valley Rec Center.

It was the first conference setback of the season for the Bears (3-1 SEC, 7-3), who dropped into a three-way tie for second place with Roseville (3-1, 4-4) and Woodbury (3-1, 6-2) in the SEC. The Ponies (4-0, 10-1), who are first in the Class AAA state coaches poll, hold a three-point lead in the standings.

Tags

Load comments