OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The fourth straight section championship for the Stillwater girls soccer team led to a dramatically different reaction than a year ago.
The top-seeded Ponies held off White Bear Lake 2-0 in the Section 4AAA finals on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Stillwater Area High School. But unlike a year ago when the Minnesota State High School League canceled the fall state tournaments due to COVID-19, the Ponies (13-3-2) will be rewarded for their efforts with a spot in this year’s state field.
“It’s quite a stark difference,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “Last year there was tears after the section finals because their season was over. This year, they’re pumped and hope to make a run. It’s definitely more joyous than last year.”
Seedings for the inaugural Class AAA state tournament will be announced on Saturday, Oct. 23, with quarterfinal games scheduled for Oct. 26-28 at a site to be determined. The semifinals and finals will be held Nov. 3-6 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Ponies did not allow a goal in winning its two section games, starting with a 1-0 win over fourth-seeded Woodbury on Oct. 16. Against the Bears, scored with four minutes remaining in the first half and again midway through the second half.
Stillwater, which also defeated the Bears 2-0 in Suburban East Conference play earlier this season, held an 8-4 advantage in shots on goal and took seven corner kicks, compared to just one for the White Bear Lake (13-5-1).
Luka Johnson broke the scoreless tie for the Ponies in the 36th minute, set up with an assist from Marisa Bonilla.
“That was huge,” Huber said.
Stillwater has allowed just 11 goals in 18 games. The Bears took a more aggressive approach offensively as the second half moved along and the Ponies eventually countered when Brooke Nelson scored on a breakaway in the 60th minute on an assist from Luka Johnson.
“That last 30 minutes they were really trying to push forward and we were able to counter attack,” Huber said. “Brooke basically ran past their back line and had a nice low-placed shot to the far post.
“I told the girls at halftime we needed to get that second goal,” I thought White Bear Lake is confident enough they can score one, but I thought if we could score two their sails will deflate. That second goal for us was huge.”
Stillwater allowed just one corner kick, but the Bears were most dangerous after long throw-ins from senior midfielder Lauren Eckerle.
“They have that long throw-in and they’re good at corner kicks so one play can change the game, so that second goal was big.”
White Bear Lake was seeking it’s first section title since finishing as the state runner-up in 2012.
“I thought White Bear Lake was a bit better this time around and they had a few more offensive opportunities, which they didn’t have the last time we plaeyd them,” Huber said. “We actually played one of our better games of the season. I thought our girls were aggressive and winning the 50-50 balls. We put a lot of pressure on them and I thought our energy was really good tonight.”
Hadley Johnson finished with four saves for the Ponies, who notched their 11th shutout of the season.
“I thought defensively we didn’t make a lot of mistakes,” Huber said. “Early in the second half we were kind of playing a little more defensive than I would have liked, but I thought Hadley didn’t really h ave to make a significant save in the entire game. With White Bear Lake, one of their big weapons is that long throw-in and I thought we actually did not give them a lot of opportunities on those and not giving up throw-ins deep in our territory. We did a good job of defending them.”
This marks the program’s fourth straight section championship and 12th overall. Prior to this current run, Stillwater had never advanced to state more than two seasons in a row.
“It was a good effort and this is the fourth section title in a row,” Huber said. “I don’t think that’s been done. There’s 12 seniors on the team and they have been through a lot this year and with the COVID season last year. To win four section titles in a row and two conference championships, our seniors have had a good run at it.”
White Bear Lake 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
St — 36:00 — Luka Johnson (Marisa Bonilla)
St — 60:00 — Brooke Nelson (Luka Johnson)
Shots on goal — WBL: 4; St: 8.
Corner kicks — WBL: 1; St: 7.
Fouls — WBL: 14; St: 9.
Goalie saves — WBL: NA 6; St: Hadley Johnson 4.
Stillwater 1, Woodbury 0
At Oak Park Heights, after receiving a first-round bye as the top-seed, Stillwater punched its ticket to the Section 4AAA finals with a 1-0 semifinal victory over fourth-seeded Woodbury (10-5-1) on Saturday, Oct. 16 at SAHS.
The Ponies, who defeated Woodbury 4-0 earlier this season, controlled play throughout much of the game, but also had little room for error with the slim margin.
“We had a lot of opportunities and a ton of chances,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We had a lot of corner kicks and got to the end line and served a lot of balls in, but struggled finding the back of the net.”
Brooke Nelson delivered the game-winner for the Ponies in the 18th minute, one-timing a crossing pass from Nell Smith into the upper corner of the net.
“It was a nice goal,” Huber said.
Stillwater outshot the Royals 11-3 and also took 14 corner kicks while limiting Woodbury to just three.
“We had a lot of opportunities, but just couldn’t score,” Huber said. “Overall, we controlled the game from the start and Woodbury did not have a lot of opportunities, but they made us work for it.
“I think it’s always tough when you play a conference opponent in the playoffs. The second time can always be a challenge, but our girls played very well. It would have been nice to get another goal, but they played well in a tough section game.”
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
St — 18:00 — Brooke Nelson (Nell Smith)
Shots on goal — Wo: 3; St: 11.
Corner kicks — Wo: 3; St: 14.
Fouls — Wo: 5; St: 8.
Goalie saves — Wo: NA 9; St: Hadley Johnson 3.
