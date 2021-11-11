MINNEAPOLIS — Facing an already uphill battle against Edina, the Stillwater girls soccer team blitzed the Hornets with a furious second-half flurry to claim a 3-2 victory in the Class AAA state semifinals on Thursday, Nov. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Nell Smith, CJ Fredkove and Marisa Bonilla each scored during a wild 12-minute stretch in the second half to lift the Ponies to an improbably victory over the previously undefeated and top-seeded Hornets.
“I think it just shows our resilience and how we just wanted to give everything we could to see if we could beat them,” Stillwater goalkeeper Hadley Johnson said. “We kind of went into it with almost like nothing to lose because we’re the underdogs in the situation.
“We just knew if we could put one goal and we’ll see what happens because everything is kind of unpredictable. And so that was really our goal, just to put one in and once that happened it worked out really well for us.”
It was business as usual for the Hornets in the first half as Maddie Dahlien — the state’s top player — scored twice.
The University of North Carolina recruit struck in the 19th minute on an assist from Isabela Engle. Then with less than five minutes remaining in the half, the speedy Dahlien scored again as she created her own breakaway after racing past some defenders and finding the back of the net.
They were the 34th and 35th goals of the season for Dahlien, the 2021 Minnesota Ms. Soccer Award winner in Class AAA.
“You know, Maddie Dahlien is probably the best player, if not the state and maybe even in the country at her age,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We just said, you know what, she’s going to get and they’re going get opportunities. They’re a good enough offensive team to get opportunities and it’s just, let’s outwork them and just battle the entire half and our chances are going to come.”
Edina had recorded six straight shutouts entering the semifinals and had not allowed more than one goal in a game all season. In fact, the Hornets outscored their opponents by a combined 94-6.
Huber admitted a comeback seemed unlikely at that point.
“Well, I would probably say less than 20 percent,” Huber said. “You know, I think the most goals Edina has given up in a game is one this year, and they gave up six goals the entire year. If you had told us we’re going to come back and score three, I’d probably have gone to the casino tonight. I mean, obviously it was unlikely, but again, we had plenty of we had opportunity to score two goals the first half, so we knew that two goals wasn’t out of reach.”
Smith broke the ice for the Ponies, scoring after a free kick in the 46th minute to pull Stillwater within 2-1.
Then in the 55th minute, Fredkove headed a corner kick from Amelia Bartosh into the upper left corner of the net, just past Edina goalkeeper Bayliss Flynn.
“You know, coming into half two goals down isn’t ideal,” Fredkove said. “So we were kind of just like we’ve got to clear our minds, play like it’s zero-zero and just got to fight for whatever we got.”
“I thought once we scored the first, we were going to get a second,” Huber said. “We had plenty of chances to come back the first half. I just thought we just keep grinding and as long as you keep fighting the entire way whether we’re up or down, that we don’t give up and things will happen our way.”
The tying goal from Fredkove changed the narrative quickly and the Ponies seized on the momentum just two minutes later as Bonilla knocked in a rebound off a free kick from Fredkove that escaped the grasp of Flynn for a 3-2 lead.
“Kudos to Stillwater,” “Edina coach Katie Aafedt said. “They came back with a vengeance. We have not been in that position all year so hats off to them. We didn’t necessarily know what to do with it. It’s been a while and we haven’t given up a goal in 10 games, so there were a lot of firsts on the wrong end today.”
“We’ve never been in that experience, ever,” Dahlien added. “So I think it just rattled us a little bit, but kudos to them. They’re great team.”
Fredkove and Johnson saved plenty praise for center backs Nora Wilcek and Grace Kleppe.
“I mean all credit to (Dahlien), she’s really good, but I think we did we did okay in the first half managing her and she got through a few times obviously,” Johnson said. “In the second half I think we really realized we can’t let that happen again. We picked it up, and all credit to our two center backs as well — they blocked like 10 of her shots.”
Keeping Dahlien and the Hornets out of the net over the last 20 minutes was a tall order.
“Our back line is amazing,” Fredkove added. “We came out we played as a team and we really just grinded. Our backs locked down their forwards and our forwards work. I mean, we didn’t have it in our end that much in the second half. We did close to the end when we were closing up the game, but we worked and we were there for one another and we covered for one another and we just really wanted it. I think that just kind of showed there when we got those three goals.”
“I’m just super proud of the girls to get it done,” Huber said.
Stillwater 0 3 — 3
Edina 2 0 — 2
Ed — 19:00 — Maddie Dahlien (Isabela Engle)
Ed — 36:00 — Dahlien (Bayliss Flynn)
St — 46:00 — Nell Smith (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 55:00 — CJ Fredkove (Bartosh)
St — 57:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Fredkove)
Shots on goal — St: 6; Ed: 6.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 4; Ed: Bayliss Flynn 3.
