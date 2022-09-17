WOODBURY — Facing one of its biggest Suburban East Conference challenges of the season, the Stillwater girls soccer team extended an impressive SEC unbeaten streak while holding off the ninth-ranked Royals 1-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at Woodbury High School.

The No. 1-ranked Ponies, who are the only team among the state’s top 10 in Class AAA without a loss or tie this season, have not lost to a conference opponent since falling to Cretin-Derham Hall late in the 2019 season. Stillwater is 21-0-3 in its last 24 league games.

Tags

Load comments