OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After outscoring its first two Suburban East Conference opponents by a combined 11-0, the Stillwater girls soccer team ran into another stingy defensive team in Mounds View on Thursday, Sept. 3 at Stillwater Area High School.
Each team surrendered their first goal of the season, but neither could push another one across while playing to a 1-all draw. The tie leaves the Ponies (2-0-1) and Mustangs (2-0-1) two points behind league-leading White Bear Lake (3-0-0) after three games.
Mounds View shut out Woodbury and East Ridge 1-0 each in two earlier victories this season so the Ponies knew it would be a stiffer challenge than in their earlier victories this season.
“For the most part it was not a very offensive game by either team,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “A lot of play was in the midfield.”
Stillwater eventually broke through in the 36th minute when Sophia Steblay drilled a shot from 18 yards out that curled around Mounds View sophomore goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine to provide a 1-0 lead.
“Mounds View has a pretty good defensive side and we do as well,” Huber said. “We just really weren’t connecting on a lot of passes early on, but as we got within 10 to 15 minutes in we started playing better and creating more chances.”
The Ponies held an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal, but Mounds View stuck back seven minutes into the second half on a successful penalty kick by Charlotte Deibert.
“The penalty kick was kind of unfortunate,” Huber said. “We played good enough to win.”
Stillwater also held a 7-3 advantage in corner kicks.
“It was a physical game overall,” Huber said. “We had some good opportunities throughout the game. Their goalkeeper had some nice saves to keep them in it. She came up with some big saves.”
Hadley Johnson finished with two saves in goal for Stillwater.
“Hopefully we get another shot at them in the conference tournament,” Huber said.
Mounds View 0 1 0 — 1
Stillwater 1 0 0 — 1
St — 36:00 — Sophia Steblay (Lexi Huber)
MV — 47:00 — Charlotte Deibert (penalty kick)
Shots on goal — MV: 3; St: 8.
Corner kicks — MV: 3; St: 7.
Fouls — MV: 8; St: 10.
Goalie saves — MV: Hadley Johnson 2; St: Lauren McAlpine 7.
