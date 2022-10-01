Stillwater’s Luka Johnson battles Emily Johnson of Mounds View for the ball during the first half of an eventual 3-1 Suburban East Conference girls soccer victory for the Ponies on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stillwater Area High School. (Gazette staff photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
Lauren Willhaus
Brooke Nelson
Dillan Reardon
Shown pushing the ball up the field against Mounds View, freshman Marisa Koehn notched her first-ever varsity goal in Stillwater's 3-0 girls soccer victory at Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 22.
OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A loss would have brought several teams into play for the Suburban East Conference chase, but the Stillwater girls soccer team scored two second-half goals to turn back Mounds View 3-1 to maintain its hold on the top spot in the standings on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies remain undefeated in their last 27 conference games, posting a 24-0-3 record since falling to Cretin-Derham Hall late in the 2019 season. The latest conference triumph keeps No. 2-ranked Stillwater (6-0 SEC, 12-1) three points ahead of White Bear Lake (5-1, 10-3) and Woodbury (5-1, 8-2) in the SEC standings while East Ridge (3-2, 6-5) and Mounds View (3-2-0, 6-3-1) each have two conference losses.
“It was an important game for us because it eliminated Mounds View from that contention and the only one-loss teams left are White Bear Lake and Woodbury,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “It was a big game because Mounds View was in the state tournament last year and one of those teams that are in the conference running every year.”
Playing into the wind during the first half, Stillwater struck first in the 24th minute on a goal from Rylee Lawrence, who fired a shot from distance that found the net on an assist from Luka Johnson.
The Ponies didn’t allow many opportunities for Mounds View, but the Mustangs took advantage of a penalty kick with four minutes remaining in the first half and Grace Freimuth buried it past diving goalkeeper Reese Elzen to even the score at 1-all.
“Reese was close, but the girl hit it pretty good,” Huber said.
There was no panic and the Ponies felt good about having the wind in the second half.
Johnson and Brooke Nelson each scored just two minutes apart midway through the half to provide the difference for Stillwater, which held a 9-2 edge in shots on goal.
Johnson scored on the 55th minute on an assist from Nelson, who padded the lead just moments later an assist from Nell Smith.
“I thought in general the girls played a pretty good game,” Huber said. “They defended well and Mounds View was very limited in their opportunities with the exception of the penalty kick. I thought it was one of our better games. We had a solid game offensively and defensively.
Elzen finished with one save and the Ponies also earned six corner kicks, compared to just two for Mounds View.
“We were able to get in all of our players and our subs coming off the bench did well,” Huber said. “Some of them haven’t had as much time, but I thought our bench played well and the girls came in and held their own and created opportunities just like the starters.”
At Forest Lake, on the heels of an important conference victory over White Bear Lake, the Ponies overcame some indifferent play at times to defeat the Rangers 3-0 in an SEC contest on Thursday, Sept. 22 at Forest Lake High School.
“It just seemed like we came out flat after the White Bear Lake game and we missed some opportunities,” Huber said. “We had plenty of opportunities to score goals and their goalkeeper did make a few nice saves, but it was more us not finishing.”
The Ponies scored all three goals before halftime, including freshman Marisa Koehn’s first-ever varsity tally in the 19th minute that held up as the game-winner.
Brooke Nelson extended the lead in the 25th minute with an assist from Luka Johnson and Ruth Sweet completed the scoring with a goal in the final seconds of the first half for a three-goal cushion.
Parker Reardon finished with three saves for the Ponies, who have recorded eight shutouts this season.
Stillwater 3 0 — 3
Forest Lake 0 0 — 0
St — 19:00 — Marisa Koehn (unassisted)
St — 25:00 — Brooke Nelson (Luka Johnson)
St — 40:00 — Ruthie Swett (Isabelle de St. Aubin)
Shots on goal — St: 16; FL: 3.
Corner kicks — St: 9; FL: 2.
Fouls — St: 6; FL: 6.
Goalie saves — St: Parker Reardon 3; FL: Elizabeth Grams 7 and Brianna Thompson 6.
