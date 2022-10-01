OAK PARK HEIGHTS — A loss would have brought several teams into play for the Suburban East Conference chase, but the Stillwater girls soccer team scored two second-half goals to turn back Mounds View 3-1 to maintain its hold on the top spot in the standings on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Stillwater Area High School.

The Ponies remain undefeated in their last 27 conference games, posting a 24-0-3 record since falling to Cretin-Derham Hall late in the 2019 season. The latest conference triumph keeps No. 2-ranked Stillwater (6-0 SEC, 12-1) three points ahead of White Bear Lake (5-1, 10-3) and Woodbury (5-1, 8-2) in the SEC standings while East Ridge (3-2, 6-5) and Mounds View (3-2-0, 6-3-1) each have two conference losses.

