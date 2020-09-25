OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The fourth-ranked Stillwater girls soccer team continued its winning ways while notching the fifth shutout in seven games this season with a 5-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Park on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (6-0-1) also blanked Woodbury 5-0 on Sept. 17.
It was another big night for Lexi Huber, who scored four of Stillwater’s five goals against the Wolfpack (3-4-0). The senior forward leads the Ponies with 11 goals this season.
Huber’s first tally came in the eighth minute on an assist from Sophia Steblay. Huber scored again 10 minutes later to build a 2-0 lead for the Ponies.
Marisa Bonilla scored her ninth goal of the season on an assist from Isabelle Adams with less than two minutes remaining in the first half to provide a three-goal cushion.
“I thought the girls came out in the first 10 minutes and didn’t really connect a lot of passes, but we settled down and we had some good opportunities,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said.
Huber added back-to-back goals in the 50th and 54th minute on corner kicks on assists from Amelia Bartosh, who leads the Ponies with seven assists on the season.
“We’ve been pretty dangerous on set plays,” coach Huber said. “The only game we didn’t score off a corner kick was Mounds View, so the finish on corner kicks has been big this year.”
Stillwater outshot the Wolfpack 21-2.
“I thought really the girls played pretty well,” Huber said. “We scored some good goals and it was good to see a lot of girls that got some significant playing time, too. I think we did a lot of good things, even the girls that came off the bench. We didn’t seem to lose a lot and they were still finding passes and creating opportunities.”
The Ponies have outscored their opponents 32-3 this season.
“We have a really good attacking team and defensively we’ve been solid,” Huber said. “Our defense has been good, but I think teams focus more on our offensive ability which helps us defensively.”
Stillwater moved into sole possession of first place in the SEC standings following their victory over Park and White Bear Lake’s 1-0 loss to East Ridge on Tuesday. Stillwater leads the Bears (6-1) by one point with two games remaining while Woodbury (5-2) and Mounds View (4-1-2) remain in third and fourth place. After hosting Cretin-Derham Hall on Sept. 24, the Ponies close out the regular season by traveling to White Bear Lake on Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Park 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 3 2 — 5
St — 8:00 — Lexi Huber (Sophia Steblay)
St — 18:00 — Huber (unassisted)
St — 38:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Isabelle Adams)
St — 50:00 — Huber (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 54:00 — Huber (Bartosh)
Shots on goal — Par: 2; St: 21.
Corner kicks — Par: 0; St: 5.
Fouls — Par: 4; St: 4.
Goalie saves — Par: Shauna Miller 16; St: Hadley Johnson 2.
Stillwater 5, Woodbury 0
At Woodbury, facing a team that has been stout defensively all season, the Ponies scored twice in the first half and cruised to a 5-0 conference victory over the Royals on Thursday, Sept. 17 at Woodbury High School.
The Royals (5-2) had allowed just one goal in five games entering the game, but Marisa Bonilla scored in the 10th minute to provide a 1-0 lead for the Ponies. The goal came on a corner kick that was headed off the cross bar by Lexi Huber, but it bounced down to Bonilla and she knocked it in.
Bonilla struck again in the 27th minute on an assist from Amelia Bartosh for a 2-0 lead.
“We’ve talked the last few games about having a good start and against Woodbury we really did,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We put pressure on right away.”
Stillwater didn’t let up after halftime. Lexi Huber scored on a free kick in the 44th minute and Sophia Steblay scored with help from Kayla Nelson in the 61st minute for a four-goal cushion. Edythie McCurrie finished the scoring with less than four minutes remaining on an assist from Huber.
“They’ve only given up one or two goals all year and they’re a pretty solid defensive team, but we created a lot of opportunities and chances to finish,” Huber said. “By no means did I expect to score five goals against Woodbury. I just give credit to the girls for finishing the opportunities that they had.”
The Ponies took eight corner kicks, compared to just two for Woodbury. Stillwater has been dangerous on set plays all season and it helped set the tone in this game.
“Within the first few minutes we had a few corner kicks and getting early pressure on their back line kind of helps,” Huber said. “Those corner kicks have been huge. We probably average eight or nine corner kicks a game and getting those opportunities and capitalizing on them has been a big plus for us.”
Sydney Gritters finished with nine saves for the Ponies.
Stillwater 2 3 — 5
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
St — 10:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Lexi Huber)
St — 27:00 — Bonilla (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 44:00 — Huber (free kick)
St — 61:00 — Sophia Steblay (Kayla Nelson)
St — 76:00 — Edythie McCurrie (Huber)
Shots on goal — St: 10; Wo: 9.
Corner kicks — St: 8; Wo: 2.
Fouls — St: 9; Wo: 8.
Goalie saves — St: Sydney Gritters 9; Wo: NA 5.
