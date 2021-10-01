ARDEN HILLS — The gap tightened slightly, but the Stillwater girls soccer team still maintained its position atop the Suburban East Conference standings while playing Mounds View to a scoreless tie on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Mounds View High School.
The Ponies (5-0-1 SEC, 9-2-1) still hold a one-point lead over eighth-ranked White Bear Lake (5-1-0, 9-4-0) and a three-point lead over the ninth-ranked Mustangs (4-1-1, 8-2-1) in the conference standings with three league contests remaining.
Ponies coach Mike Huber was hoping for a win, but a tie dampens Mounds View’s conference title hopes more than the Ponies.
A victory by the Mustangs would have created a three-way tie for first in the SEC, but the Ponies maintained a slight edge as they try to defend their conference title.
“It doesn’t leave us much room for error, but it leaves Mounds View a full game behind,” Huber said.
The Ponies also extended their conference unbeaten streak to 18 games. The last SEC setback for Stillwater, which is 16-0-2 during that stretch, came against Cretin-Derham Hall late in the 2019 season.
Stillwater outshot the Mustangs 9-4 on Tuesday, but junior goalkeeper Lauren McAlpine did her part to keep the game scoreless in the second half. She stopped a point-blank shot from Marisa Bonilla from about 10 yards out and CJ Fredkove also drove a hard shot from 20 yards out that was corralled.
“Their goalkeeper made two or three really big saves that kept them in the game,” Huber said.
Mounds View’s best opportunity came in overtime, but Ponies goalkeeper Sydney Gritters charged out to make the save on a breakaway.
“That was the only significant chance they had on goal,” Huber said. “We played really well. We had a lot of good opportunities. Mounds View is one of the better teams we’ve seen, but we had some chances and some good opportunities on the corner kicks.
“We just couldn’t finish. We had crosses across the box that we’d miss or hit it wide. We just had a hard time finishing.”
Gritters finished with four saves.
“Our back line did a really good job of not giving them a lot of opportunities,” Huber said.
Stillwater 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mounds View 0 0 0 0 — 0
Shots on goal — St: 9; MV: 4.
Corner kicks — St: 4; MV: 5.
Fouls — St: 12; MV: 9.
Goalie saves — St: Sydney Gritters 4; MV: Lauren McAlpine 9.
Stillwater 3, Maple Grove 1
At Oak Park Heights, facing another ranked opponent as part of a rugged schedule, the fourth-ranked Ponies scored two unanswered goals in the second half to earn a 3-1 nonconference victory over fifth-ranked Maple Grove on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory was even more gratifying because they Ponies were missing six players due to out-of-town events or injuries.
“I thought we played probably overally the best full game we’ve played this year, especially considering the missing players,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “They were obviously a good team, but we created a lot of opportunities and had good opportunities on net.”
Luka Johnson struck first for the Ponies, who held a 10-3 advantage in shots on goal. Johnson scored in the 31st minute on an assist from Estelle Auleciems.
Maple Grove answered nine minutes into the second half with a goal from Lauren Zimmerman.
Stillwater also led in earlier losses this season to highly regarded Rosemount and Edina, so Huber was concerned about his team’s response after Maple Grove evened the score.
Marisa Bonilla answered in the 55th minute with an assist from CJ Fredkove, who also added an insurance goal with two minutes remaining to provide the final margin.
“That was key for us, especially because we were up in the Edina and Rosemount games,” Huber said. “We talked about that as soon as they scored and it was huge to get that goal five minutes later. You could tell (Maple Grove) had some momentum after they scored, but after we scored we put that to rest.”
The Crimson (10-1-1) pushed some numbers forward later in the game and that helped Fredkove get free on the other end with her goal from about 25 yards out.
Hadley Johnson finished with two saves for the Ponies, who took eight corner kicks compared to just two for Maple Grove.
Nell Smith was moved from defender to forward due to the injuries and she has made a positive difference up front.
“She did really well up top, which is something new,” Huber said. “Especially only have three subs, I thought the girls played hard and with intensity. They stepped up to play against a top team in the state.”
Maple Grove is just the latest ranked team on Stillwater’s schedule this season.
After Saturday, Oct. 2 when the Ponies host second-ranked Centennial, they will have played against seven of the top nine ranked teams in the state.
Maple Grove 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 2 — 3
St — 31:00 — Luka Johnson (Estelle Auleciems)
MG — 49:00 — Lauren Zimmerman
St — 55:00 — Marisa Bonilla (CJ Fredkove)
St — 78:00 — Fredkove (Bonilla)
Shots on goal — MG: 3; St: 10.
Corner kicks — MG: 2; St: 8.
Fouls — MG: 6; St: 4.
Goalie saves — MG: NA 7; St: Hadley Johnson 2.
Stillwater 6, Forest Lake 0
At Oak Park Heights, Nell Smith and Marisa Bonilla each scored two goals to help propel the Ponies to a 6-0 conference victory over Forest Lake (1-5-0 SEC, 2-7-1) on Thursday, Sept. 23 at SAHS.
CJ Fredkove started the scoring for the Ponies with a penalty kick in the eighth minute, but Bonilla followed with an impressive tally from a tough angle to the left of the net for a 2-0 lead in the 13th minute.
“It was a great goal,” Huber said. “That was a good hit.”
Smith followed with a goal in the 19th minute on the second assist of the game from Lauren Cuta and Bonilla struck again in the 28th minute to provide a 4-0 lead.
Smith and Estelle Auleciems also found the back of the net in the second half as Stillwater pulled away for a six-goal cushion.
Forest Lake 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 4 2 — 6
St — 8:00 — CJ Fredkove (penalty kick)
St — 13:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Lauren Cuta) It was a great goal, took it out of the air , that was a good hit
St — 19:00 — Nell Smith (Cuta)
St — 28:00 — Bonilla (Maura Christiansen)
St — 52:00 — Smith (Bonilla)
St — 68:00 — Estelle Auleciems (Bonilla)
Shots on goal — FL: 2; St: 16.
Corner kicks — FL: 0; St: 10.
Fouls — FL: 2; St: 3.
Goalie saves — FL: NA; St: Sydney Gritters 2.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
