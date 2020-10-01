WHITE BEAR LAKE — The conference championship is yet to be determined, but the Stillwater girls soccer team wrapped up the top seed for the Suburban East Conference tournament after knocking off the Bears 2-0 in the regular season finale on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at White Bear Lake.
This marks the first undefeated conference campaign in coach Mike Huber’s nine seasons as head coach.
The Ponies (8-0-1) finished four points ahead of White Bear Lake (7-2-0) in the SEC standings and will host fourth-seeded Woodbury (6-3-0) in the semifinals of the league tourney on Friday, Oct. 2. The other semifinal match-up features the Bears vs. third-seeded Mounds View (6-1-2)). The first- and third-place games will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 6.
“From our end, we haven’t gone an entire conference season undefeated since I’ve been here,” Huber said. “Even the year we won conference (in 2016) we had a loss. We’ve played pretty consistent and I’m pretty pleased. We’re one of the higher scoring teams in the state, and defensively we haven’t given up a lot of goals. I wish we had a state tournament to play for.”
After the final conference standings are decided, seeding for Section 4AA will occur on Oct. 11 and the quarterfinals are slated for Wednesday, Oct. 14.
White Bear Lake entered the final regular season game one point behind the Ponies in the standings and could have secured the top seed in the SEC tourney with a victory. Both teams struggled to create scoring chances, though Stillwater held a 7-1 advantage in shots on goal.
“It was kind of a defensive battle,” Huber said. “Neither team had a ton of shots. Even though we outshot them, neither team had a lot of great opportunities. We were able to capitalize on the opportunities we had.”
Sophia Steblay supplied the first goal for the Ponies in the 25th minute, scoring on a long assist from CJ Fredkove.
“Their defender misjudged a through ball to Sophia about 40 yards away and she had a nice one-on-one with the goalie and put it past her,” Huber said.
Stillwater extended the lead to 2-0 in the 67th minute as Lexi Huber struck for her 13th goal of the season. Marisa Bonilla set up the insurance goal while beating two defenders to the end line and slipping a pass to Huber, who knocked it in on the near post from short range.
“Getting the goal in the first half was big going into halftime,” coach Huber said. “Once we got that second goal we were pretty confident we’d be OK the rest of the way.”
Hadley Johnson finished with one save as the Ponies recorded their sixth shutout in nine games this season.
“Defensively, we played pretty well with our four in the back (Nora Wilcek, Grace Kleppe, Johanna Teegarden and Sophia Lundgren) and they played the entire game,” Huber said. “They were very solid defensively and Hadley managed the box. They did a good job of limiting their opportunities.
“Overall it was a good team effort against a solid White Bear Lake team. I’m sure we’ll play them once, if not twice, more in the next few weeks.”
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
White Bear Lake 0 0 — 0
St — 25:00 — Sophia Steblay (CJ Fredkove)
St — 67:00 — Lexi Huber (Marisa Bonilla)
Shots on goal — St: 7; WBL: 1.
Corner kicks — St: 5; WBL: 5.
Fouls — St: 4; WBL: 8.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 1; WBL: Haley Vokaty 3 and Tristian Lehner 3.
Stillwater 2, C-D Hall 1
At Oak Park Heights, a goal in the opening minute helped mitigate an otherwise sluggish start as Stillwater held off Cretin-Derham Hall for a 2-1 conference victory on Thursday, Sept. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
Lexi Huber scored on the team-high seventh assist of the season for Amelia Bartosh to provide an early lead for the Ponies.
“It was Senior Night and it was a warm day, too, but we weren’t mentally read to go,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “I don’t think we played well, but the good thing is it was probably one of the worst games we’ve played, but it’s nice when you can play your worst game and still find a way to win.”
The Raiders (2-5-2) pulled even in the 48th minute on a goal from Anna Stangler.
Stillwater held a 14-4 advantage in shots on goal and broke through for the game-winner in the 74th minute when Sophia Steblay scored on a penalty kick.
“Overall, it just wasn’t a great game,” Huber said. “We didn’t connect a lot of passes and we came out pretty flat, but they still found a way to get it done.”
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
St — 1:00 — Lexi Huber (Amelia Bartosh)
C-DH — 48:00 — Anna Stangler (Ellie Wohnoutka)
St — 74:00 — Sophia Steblay (penalty kick)
Shots on goal — C-DH: 4; St: 14.
Corner kicks — C-DH: 5; St: 4.
Fouls — C-DH: 10; St: 4.
Goalie saves — C-DH: Rylee Wills 12; St: Sydney Gritters 3.
