WHITE BEAR LAKE — Several new faces helped the Stillwater girls soccer team earn a repeat trip to U.S. Bank Stadium as the Ponies held off Lakeville South for a 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals of the Class AAA state tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at White Bear Lake High School.

The third-seeded Ponies (17-2) advance to face second-seeded Rosemount (19-1) in the semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 2. Game time is 10 a.m., following the earlier semifinal between unseeded Mounds View (14-4-1) and fifth-seeded Edina (15-4-1).

