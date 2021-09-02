ROSEMOUNT — In an early season match-up between two of the top-ranked teams in the state, Rosemount scored three unanswered goals in the second half to upend second-ranked Stillwater 3-1 in a nonconference girls soccer game on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at Rosemount High School.
It was the first loss since 2019 for the Ponies (1-1), who had their 20-game unbeaten streak snapped by the third-ranked Irish (4-0).
Stillwater opened the season with a comfortable 9-0 victory over Moorhead and jumped out to a 1-0 lead against the Irish on a goal from Brooke Nelson midway through the first half. Nelson, a sophomore, drilled a shot into the upper corner of the net from about 30 yards out.
“That was one of the nicer goals I’ve seen,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “We came out really well. I thought we played a really good first half.”
The Ponies maintained that lead until the second half when Rosemount junior Ava Grate turned things around with consecutive goals in the 55th and 57th minutes to provide a 2-1 lead.
Rosemount outshot the Ponies 17-9 and also sealed the victory with Shay Payne’s goal in the 73rd minute to push the margin to 3-1.
“They did have a copule dangerous opportunities (in the first half) and they were dangerous on their throw-ins,” Huber said. “The second half came around and we just played nervous. We didn’t play as confident.
The Irish also took seven corner kicks, compared to just one for the Ponies.
“We have been a smothering defensive team and against Rosemount we were actually the victims of that,” Huber said. “We came out flat in that second half and didn’t generate a lot, which put a lot of pressure on our back line. We didn’t win a lot othe 50-50 balls and we misplayed or misjudged a lot of balls.”
It was the first loss for the Ponies since falling to Cretin-Derham Hall on Oct. 1, 2019. Stillwater’s season was ended by Champlin Park in the state quarterfinals that year, but that result is recorded as a tie since it was decided in an overtime penalty kick shootout for advancement purposes.
“For the seniors it was tough,” Huber said. “We haven’t lost in about two years, but there’s a lot of things we can learn so when we do play better teams like this we know what to expect. I’m glad that this game happened early in the year rather than later in the year. It will help us prepare for future games and what we need to do.”
And the Ponies will face some better teams through the season. In addition to a conference schedule that includes 10th-ranked White Bear Lake, the Ponies are scheduled to face No. 7-ranked Lakeville North on Sept. 3, No. 1-ranked Edina on Sept. 7, No. 9-ranked Maple Grove on Sept. 25 and No. 6-ranked Centennial on Oct. 2.
“It was a good learning experience and hopefully we’ll bounce back,” Huber said. “It’s a brutal schedule, but I think it will be good for us in the long run.”
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
Rosemount 0 3 — 3
St — 20:00 — Brooke Nelson (Nell Smith)
Ros — 55:00 — Ava Grate
Ros — 57:00 — Grate (Olivia Bohl)
Ros — 73:00 — Shay Payne (Taylor Heimrl)
Shots on goal — St: 9; Ros: 17.
Corner kicks — St: 1; Ros: 7.
Fouls — St: 16; Ros: 12.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 14; Ros: Jordan Hecht 8.
Stillwater 9, Moorhead 0
At Moorhead, it was a long, but productive road trip for the Ponies as they scored six times in the second half to pull away for a 9-0 nonconference victory over Moorhead on Friday, Aug. 27 at Moorhead High School.
Marisa Bonilla, CJ Fredkove and Luka Johnson each scored two goals to pace Stillwater in its season opener.
Bonilla scored first for the Ponies in the 24th minute, but the Spuds (0-3) kept things close until Fredkove and Bonilla each scored in the final three minutes of the first half to build a 3-0 advantage. Bonilla also led the Ponies with two assists.
“We were possessing it really nice and connecting for eight or nine passes, but then it wouldn’t go anywhere,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “It took a little while, but CJ scored right before halftime and then it kind of opened up a little bit. At halftime, we talked about going forward and once we started doing that the goals kind of came quickly.”
Stillwater did not let up after the intermission, pumping in five goals during a 12-minute stretch that began with Fredkove’s second goal in the 44th minute. Luka Johnson followed with consecutive goals in the 48th and 49th minutes and Brooke Nelson struck in the 53rd minute. Maya Notch pushed the lead to 8-0 with a goal in the 56th minute and Grace Schwoch completed the scoring with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
“I think part of it was first-game jitters a little bit,” Huber said. “We do have some new players to varsity and it was good for them to get that experience, it just took a little bit to get going. Once we started creating chances, they kept going with it.”
Hadley Johnson and Sydney Gritters totaled five saves in goal for the Ponies to earn the combined shutout. Stillwater outshot the Spuds 27-5 in a game that did not feature a single foul called.
“It was a good first effort of the year,” Huber said. “We got a lot of girls on the field and it was just a good overall road trip and team bonding experience.”
Stillwater 3 6 — 9
Moorhead 0 0 — 0
St — 24:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 37:00 — CJ Fredkove
St — 39:00 — Bonilla (Lauren Wilhaus)
St — 44:00 — Fredkove
St — 48:00 — Luka Johnson (Brooke Nelson)
St — 49:00 — L. Johnson (Bonilla)
St — 53:00 — Brooke Nelson (Bonilla)
St — 56:00 — Maya Notch
St — 78:00 — Grace Schwoch (Wilhaus)
Shots on goal — St: 27; Mo: 5.
Corner kicks — St: 6; Mo: 5.
Fouls — St: 0; Mo: 0.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 2 and Sydney Gritters 3; Mo: NA 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.