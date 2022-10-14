ST. PAUL — Preventing three other teams from earning a share of the Suburuban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls soccer team defeated the Raiders 5-1 in their conference finale on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.

A loss by the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 14-2) would have created a four-way tie atop the SEC standings, but with conference co-leader Woodbury falling to Mounds View it left Stillwater three points ahead of White Bear Lake (7-2, 12-4), Woodbury (7-2, 11-3) and Mounds View (7-2-0, 11-4-1).

