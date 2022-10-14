ST. PAUL — Preventing three other teams from earning a share of the Suburuban East Conference championship, the Stillwater girls soccer team defeated the Raiders 5-1 in their conference finale on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
A loss by the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 14-2) would have created a four-way tie atop the SEC standings, but with conference co-leader Woodbury falling to Mounds View it left Stillwater three points ahead of White Bear Lake (7-2, 12-4), Woodbury (7-2, 11-3) and Mounds View (7-2-0, 11-4-1).
“I really didn’t feel like sharing,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “Mounds View did us a favor by beating Woodbury.”
This marks Stillwater’s third consecutive SEC championship, which is no small feat when you consider four of the league’s teams are ranked.
“If you look back, winning three in a row probably hasn’t happened in the last 14 or 15 years, maybe back with Woodbury, so for us to win three in a row is awesome,” Huber said.
The Ponies started quickly against Cretin-Derham Hall and eventually built a 3-0 lead by halftime.
Luka Johnson scored just two minutes into the game on an assist from Brooke Nelson and they connected again to provide a 2-0 lead in the 26th minute. Nelson also extended the lead with a goal in the 36th minute on an assist from Isabelle de St. Aubin.
“We knew we were playing for at least a tie in the conference so there’s always that extra pressure,” Huber said. “It takes a lot of pressure off when you score that first goal a couple minutes in. I felt pretty comfortable at halftime.”
Anna Stangler scored for the Raiders (2-6-1, 4-11-2) three minutes into the second half, but Stillwater pulled away with a goal from Alayna Muths midway through the second half and another by de St. Aubin to complete the scoring with less than 10 minutes remaining.
“I’ll be honest, I thought it was one of the better games we’ve played this year,” Huber said. “We allowed a soft one at the beginning of the second half and typically we’ve struggled at Cretin-Derham Hall because it’s a small field, but we played well and the girls really worked well together as a team. Our forwards and midfielders connected all over the field tonight, and every goal had an assist.”
Parker Reardon collected two saves in the first half and Reese Elzen made one stop in the second half.
“It was kind of a good tune-up,” Huber said. “It was a good way to finish out the regular season and every player got into the game, which was good. I just thought it was a good effort all the way around.
The Ponies also received the top seed for the Section 4AAA tournament and a bye into the semifinals at home on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m. The Ponies will play the winner of fourth-seeded East Ridge and fifth-seeded Cretin-Derham Hall. White Bear Lake and Woodbury are seeded second and third in the other half of the bracket.
The section finals are scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 18.
Stillwater 3 2 — 5
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 1 — 1
St — 2:00 — Luka Johnson (Brooke Nelson)
St — 26:00 — Johnson (Nelson)
St — 36:00 — Nelson (Isabelle de St. Aubin)
C-DH — 43:00 — Anna Stangler (Catherine Novak)
St — 60:00 — Alayna Muths (Nell Smith)
St — 71:00 — de St. Aubin (Nelson)
Shots on goal — St: 11; C-DH: 4.
Corner kicks — St: 11; C-DH: 6.
Fouls — St: 2; C-DH: 3.
Goalie saves — St: Parker Reardon 2 and Reese Elzen 1; C-DH: Elena Kronschnabel 6.
