OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After needing each and every one of its five goals during a 5-4 semifinal victory over East Ridge, the Stillwater girls soccer team took a more conservative path to a 1-0 victory over Woodbury in the finals of the Section 4AAA tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.

It is the fifth straight section championship for the top-seeded Ponies (16-2), who will play in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 25-27 against an opponent to be determined.

