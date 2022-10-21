OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After needing each and every one of its five goals during a 5-4 semifinal victory over East Ridge, the Stillwater girls soccer team took a more conservative path to a 1-0 victory over Woodbury in the finals of the Section 4AAA tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
It is the fifth straight section championship for the top-seeded Ponies (16-2), who will play in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 25-27 against an opponent to be determined.
Stillwater is the defending state champion, but there was plenty of turnover since their remarkable run through the state bracket a year ago. The Ponies graduated seven starters and 11 seniors overall, so this season offered little in the way of guarantees.
“It was definitely a question about how we’d come back to the season since we lost like most of our starters, but I think we came back pretty strong and proved a bunch of people that we can do it,” said senior captain Luka Johnson, who scored the game’s only goal late in the first half.
Stillwater started five freshman against the second-seeded Royals (12-4) and they have made significant contributions all season, but Johnson delivered the deciding goal to ensure another section title in her fourth and final year on the team.
The Ponies also defeated Woodbury 1-0 in the section finals a year ago.
The scoring sequence started innocently enough, but Johnson took a pass from Nelson and carried it a few yards before firing a shot that found its way to the left corner of the net after deflecting off the post with just three minutes remaining in the first half.
“I just was thinking about driving the net,” Johnson said. “I didn’t think it was going in at first but it went in and I was just super happy about it.”
It also came just after Woodbury drilled a shot off the crossbar that bounced straight down before getting cleared.
“That was a big momentum change,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “If they score that it’s a different game. Scoring that quickly after they had a golden opportunity was a little deflating for them, especially giving up a goal right before halftime.”
It allowed Stillwater to play more conservatively against a team that has defended well, but more limited in the offensive end.
“It would have been great to get a couple more goals, but I’m glad we got the one,” Johnson said. “It definitely made every minute more intense. We yell ‘twilight’ when we have five minutes left and it’s like that felt like the whole game.”
Freshman goalkeeper Reese Elzen finished with 11 saves.
“Reese had a great game and some big saves,” Huber said. “It was a much better effort defensively (than in the semifinals) and we finished the one that counted.”
The opportunities for both teams were limited, due in part to a Woodbury team that had notched nine shutouts and allowed just one goal in its 10 games since losing to the Ponies 1-0 on Sept. 14.
“Woodbury was a much better defensive team, probably one of the better defensive teams in the state,” Huber said. “We thought it was going to be 1-0, one way or the other. We knew we wouldn’t get a ton of chances, but the ones we had we needed to convert.
“They weren’t high power like East Ridge and it went more like our first game, which was 1-0 as well. Once we got the first goal they still had some chances and we had to buckle down. With how many goals we gave up against East Ridge, we defended pretty well and didn’t give them nearly the chances that East Ridge had.”
After three previous section titles, Johnson said they were determined to keep the streak going.
“It definitely would have been sad if we didn’t win this,” Johnson said. “I feel like from winning last year, we just felt like we had to keep this legacy going so it kind of just motivated us a lot. Even with a new team we didn’t know how we’re going to be, but everyone’s really working hard.”
She also recognized it wasn’t going to happen without a concerted effort to blend the newer players in with the holdovers from last season.
“The chemistry on the team is really great,” Johnson said. “Everyone is really supportive and everyone puts in the work so we all work pretty good together.
“With all the new players, we did a bunch of team bonding because we really wanting to get to know our team. Just get the chemistry started from the beginning because sometimes that can be hard, but we just really wanted to get to know each other and create like a family which I think we did.”
Huber admitted he wasn’t sure it would happen as quickly as it has.
“If you’d have told me coming into the season, I would have said no way,” Huber said. “I think the freshman have hopefully matured and the girls are starting to play together more now and our hope is that we have a good state tournament and try to defend what we did last year.
“It’s been a great run and I would have never expected it this year, but I’ll definitely take it.”
“Well, we know that it’s the state tournament and anything can happen like last year when we beat (top-seeded and undefeated) Edina,” Johnson added. “Anything can happen, so we just as a team will have to come out really strong because literally anything can happen.”
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
St — 37:00 — Luka Johnson (Brooke Nelson)
Shots on goal — Wo: 11; St: 7.
Corner kicks — Wo: 4; St: 3.
Fouls — Wo: 1; St: 3.
Goalie saves — Wo: NA 6; St: Reese Elzen 11.
Stillwater 5, East Ridge 4
At Oak Park Heights, it was a wild semifinal contest, but the Ponies fired the last salvo in a nail-biting 5-4 victory over East Ridge on Saturday, Oct. 15 at SAHS.
Brooke Nelson scored her second goal of the game in the 77th minute to provide the difference.
The teams also combined for five goals when the fourth-seeded Raptors (10-8) defeated Stillwater 3-2 earlier this season.
Freshman Alayna Muths scored two first-half goals for the Ponies to pull even at 2-all going into the intermission and prospects improved after freshman Marisa Koehn scored in the 47th minute and Nelson followed with her first tally in the 62nd minute to build a 4-2 lead.
“I was pretty comfortably with that and 18 minutes left,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said.
But East Ridge stormed back with Penman scoring twice during a three-minute stretch with about 10 minutes remaining.
Nelson’s game-winner started with Muths getting in on a breakaway. The ball deflected to Nelson and she fired a shot from about 18 yards out that trickled past the goalkeeper and into the net.
Penman also scored the opening goal of the game on a penalty kick for East Ridge, but Muths answered in the 25th minute to tie the game at 1-all. Elle Wildman regained the lead for the Raptors just three minutes later before Muths evened the score before halftime.
“Giving up the early penalty kick, didn’t help, but at least we battled back,” Huber said. “They scored and got a little momentum and then we scored three minutes later. We fought back each time.”
East Ridge 2 2 — 4
Stillwater 2 3 — 5
ER — 12:00 — Alivia Penman (penalty kick)
St — 25:00 — Alayna Muths (Brooke Nelson)
ER — 28:00 — Elle Wildman (unassisted)
St — 31:00 — Muths (Nelson)
St — 47:00 — Marisa Koehn (Grace Schwoch)
St — 62:00 — Nelson (Izzy de St. Aubin)
ER — 68:00 — Penman (unassisted)
ER — 71:00 — Penman (unassisted)
St — 77:00 — Nelson (Muths)
Shots on goal — ER: 8; St: 18.
Corner kicks — ER: 0; St: 6.
Fouls — ER: 4; St: 8.
Goalie saves — ER: NA 13; St: Reese Elzen 4.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.