WHITE BEAR LAKE — In a battle between Suburban East Conference unbeatens, the sixth-ranked Stillwater girls soccer team upended ninth-ranked White Bear Lake 2-0 on Tuesday, Sept. 21 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the fifth straight shutout victory for the Ponies (4-0-0 SEC, 7-2-0), who maintain a three-point lead in the SEC standings over second-place Cretin-Derham Hall (3-1-0, 6-2-0), Mounds View (3-1-0, 6-2-0) and the Bears (3-1-0, 7-4-0).
“We kind of told the girls this game could decide the conference and possibly the top seed in the section,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “It seems like that’s the way it’s been with us, White Bear Lake and East Ridge. We felt this was a game we needed to focus on.”
The Ponies have outscored the opposition by a combined 16-0 in their last five games. Hadley Johnson finished with 4 saves to earn the shutout.
“We were pretty solid defensively the whole game,” Huber said. “We limited them to very few opportunities. In the attacking third we didn’t connect all the time and it wasn’t a very clean game offensively, but defensively we were pretty good.”
Stillwater received an early offensive boost from Marisa Bonilla, who scored on an assist from Amelia Bartosh in the 11th minute for a 1-0 lead. It wasn’t a particularly dangerous attack for the Ponies, but Bonilla took advantage of an opening on the far corner of the net from about 22 yards out.
“We didn’t put a lot of shots on goal, but they were on frame,” HUber said. “As they say in soccer, any shot on frame is a good shot.”
The Ponies stretched their lead to 2-0 seven minutes into the second half when Bartosh drove a shot high and over the goalkeeper from about 25 yards out. CJ Fredkove was credited with the assist.
“I think we controlled and probably had better and more opportunities, but we didn’t play super great,” Huber said. “There were times we didn’t really connect on passes and were sloppy at times, but if you can beat a good team when you’re not at your best, it was a good result.”
Johnson wasn’t challenged very often, but White Bear Lake created some opportunities on its corner kicks and long throw-ins by Lauren Eckerle.
“We limited them to two corner kicks and throw-ins were their most dangerous opportunities,” Huber said. “Hadley did a good job of coming out of the net to stop those opportunities as well.
“It was a good result against a good team.”
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
White Bear Lake 0 0 — 0
St — 11:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 47:00 — Bartosh (CJ Fredkove)
Shots on goal — St: 7; WBL: 4.
Corner kicks — St: 6; WBL: 2.
Fouls — St: 2; WBL: 8.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 4; WBL: Addie Bachmeier 5.
