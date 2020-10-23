OAK PARK HEIGHTS — In season that nobody would describe as typical thanks to COVID-19, the Stillwater girls soccer team continued a steady run of success while advancing to the Section 4AA finals for the fifth time in six years.
The Ponies slipped past Woodbury 1-0 in the section semifinals in cool, but calm, conditions on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Stillwater Area High School. Stillwater will face conference and section rival East Ridge in the section championship game on Saturday, Oct. 24. This marks the fifth year in a row the Ponies and Raptors have met in the section tourney, with four of this match-ups occurring in the finals.
Third-seeded East Ridge (9-3-1) defeated No. 2 seed White Bear Lake 2-0 in their semifinal match-up.
Stillwater defeated the Raptors each of the last two years to earn a spot in the state tournament. That will not await the winner of this year’s winner because the MSHSL is not conducting state tournaments in fall sports.
The undefeated Ponies (12-0-1) defeated East Ridge 4-2 during Suburban East Conference play on Sept. 15.
“It should be a good game again,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “They gave us a good game last time. It should be a fun game.”
This game was originally scheduled for a night earlier, but pushed a day due to a rare October snowstorm that blanketed the field at SAHS. It took considerable effort from the grounds staff to get the synthetic turf field ready for play. Huber said that uncertainty may have contributed to an indifferent first half for the Ponies.
“With the conditions we didn’t really know if we were going to play,” Huber said. “It was a little bit of an unknown and early on we were in a bit of panic mode and weren’t really connecting passes and were making some silly mistakes. As the game went on, we got better and better.”
Stillwater created more chances in the first half, but it wasn’t until the 56th minute that the Ponies found the back of the net for the game-winner. Lexi Huber headed in a corner kick from Amelia Bartosh to break the scoreless deadlock.
It was the 20th goal of the season for Huber, who earlier this week was named one of five finalists for the Minnesota Ms. Soccer Award in Class AA.
“Similar to the last time in the conference playoffs, they defended with a lot of girls,” Huber said. “They marked Lexi and added four to five others behind her. We figured scoring wasn’t going to be easy, but once we got a goal we were comfortable in the fact that we haven’t given up many goals. Once we got that first one in, we thought we’d be able to hold them to nothing.”
Stillwater defeated the Royals (7-6) twice earlier this season, including a 5-0 victory on Sept. 17. Woodbury played more conservatively the second time around while losing 1-0 in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
“The last game they threw numbers back,” Huber said. “Their coaches are pretty smart about how to play us and they defended well and limited our opportunities.”
Woodbury did not even take a shot on goal in the second half.
“We were down in their half for the first 25 minutes,” Huber said. “I thought we played good enough to win and we defended well. We really limited their opportunities throughout the entire game.”
• Joining Stillwater’s Lexi Huber as finalists for the Minnesota Ms. Soccer Award in Class AA are: Chloe Olson of Minneapolis South, Kenzie Jacobsen of Rosemount, Khyah Harper of Centennial and Olivia Watson of Moorhead.
Woodbury 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 0 1 — 1
St — 56:00 — Lexi Huber (Amelia Bartosh)
Shots on goal — Wo: 2; St: 12.
Corner kicks — Wo: 0; St: 7.
Fouls — Wo: 6; St: 12.
Goalie saves — Wo: Ava Williams 11; St: Hadley Johnson 2.
