Senior midfielder Dara Andringa was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls’ soccer team at its postseason awards banquet.
Andringa was joined by senior Haley Nelson and juniors Lexi Huber and Sophia Steblay in earning All-Suburban East Conference honors for a team that finished with a 16-3-1 record, including 7-2 to finish third in the Suburban East Coanference.
The Ponies finished behind only conference co-champions Cretin-Derham Hall (8-1 SEC, 12-4) and White Bear Lake (8-1, 11-3-1) before earning the No. 1 seed and claiming their second straight Section 4AA championship.
The Ponies played top-seeded Champlin Park to a 1-all tie in the state quarterfinals, but the Rebels advanced after winning the shootout.
This was the 10th state appearance for the Ponies, but the first time since 1997 and 1998 they have qualified in consecutive seasons.
Andringa supplied nine goals and six assists for Stillwater, which also received 17 goals and four assists from Steblay and 12 goals and six assists from Huber.
Marisa Bonilla, who scored six goals and racked up a team-high 13 assists, joined CJ Fredkove in earning honorable mention all-conference recognition. Bonilla was Stillwater’s lone representative on the State All-Tournament Team.
Huber was named a First Team All-State selection by the Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association while Andringa landed a spot on the Second Team.
Nelson was voted the team’s Best Defensive Player while Huber was honored as the Best Offensive Player.
Junior defender Sophia Lindgren garnered the Most Improved Player Award and senior midfielder Marie Lecuyer took home the Big Red Award. Senior defender Rachel Folden received the Coaches Award.
Also announced at the banquet is that Fredkove, Huber and Madelyn Purdie will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls soccer
All-Conference: Dara Andringa, Lexi Huber, Haley Nelson and Sophia Steblay; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Marisa Bonilla and CJ Fredkove; Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State First Team: Lexi Huber; Minnesota High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State Second Team: Dara Andringa; State All-Tournament Team: Marisa Bonilla; Best Defensive Player: Haley Nelson; Best Offensive Player: Lexi Huber; Most Improved Player: Sophia Lundgren; Big Red Award: Marie Lecuyer; Coaches Award: Rachel Folden; Most Valuable Athlete: Dara Andringa; Captains elect: CJ Fredkove, Lexi Huber and Madelyn Purdie.
