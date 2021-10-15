OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It wasn’t the flourish it was looking for, but the Stillwater girls soccer team was pleased with the end result after wrapping up sole possession of the Suburban East Conference girls soccer championship on Thursday, Oct. 7 at Stillwater Area High School.
The Ponies (7-0-1 SEC, 11-3-2) played Cretin-Derham Hall to a 1-all tie in their regular season finale, but it was enough to keep them one point ahead of second-place Mounds View (7-1-1, 13-2-2) and White Bear Lake (7-1-1, 11-4-1) in the final conference standings.
The conference championship is Stillwater’s 13th overall since 1993. This was the second league title in a row, which hasn’t been achieved since Woodbury ended a run of successive championships in 2011.
“That was obviously the goal, but it was kind of a bittersweet ending,” said Mike Huber, how in his ninth year guiding the Ponies. “At the same time, a lot of good came out of it when you can say you won the conference outright.
“I think it’s been a while since a team has won two in a row. For us to win it twice in a row is pretty good.”
Stillwater also secured the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye in the Section 4AA tournament. The Ponies will host fourth-seeded Woodbury (10-4-1), a 3-1 quarterfinal winner over Cretin-Derham Hall, in the section semifinals on Saturday, Oct. 16 at 4 p.m. The section finals are slated for Tuesday, Oct. 19.
The Ponies defeated Woodbury 4-0 earlier this season.
Against Cretin-Derham Hall (4-3-2, 7-6-2), the Ponies also extended their conference unbeaten streak to 21 games dating back to late in the 2019 season. Cretin-Derham Hall was the last SEC team to defeat Stillwater.
Senior Marisa Bonilla scored just four minutes into the game, but it was an otherwise lackluster first half for the Ponies. Amelia Bartosh was credited with an assist on the corner kick that Bonilla headed into the net from close range.
The Raiders answered in the 15th minute as Aimee Fielder scored on a crossing pass from Kate Maahs.
“It was a good goal itself, but the cross should have never happened,” Huber said. “We had chances to clear it and (Maahs) just out-ran us down the right-hand side.”
Stillwater finished with nine shots on goal, compared to six for the Raiders.
“We started the game off really slow,” Huber said. “Cretin was very physical and they played pretty directly. The first half was kind of ugly soccer game and we didn’t do a lot, but they didn’t do a lot, either. This was our Senior Night and we thought we’d have a little energy, but we came out kind of flat.
“We scored early, but after that we didn’t really seem to put a lot of energy or effort in. The second half we came back and finally started to find passes and we played much better, but overall, it was just kind of an off night for us.”
Seniors Hadley Johnson and Annie Gritters each played a half in goal for the Ponies, with Johnson making four stops in the first half and Gritters turning away one shot to keep the game tied in the second half.
Thanks to the section bye as the top seed, Stillwater will have a week to prepare for what it hopes will be a long postseason run. Remarkably, the fourth-ranked Ponies have played all seven of the other top eight teams in the final Class AAA state rankings.
C-D Hall 1 0 0 0 — 1
Stillwater 1 0 0 0 — 1
St — 4:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Amelia Bartosh)
C-DH — 15:00 — Aimee Fiedler (Kate Maahs)
Shots on goal — C-DH: 6; St: 9.
Corner kicks — C-DH: 9; St: 7.
Fouls — C-DH: 5; St: 4.
Goalie saves — C-DH: Alida Ahern 8; St: Hadley Johnson 4 and Annie Gritters 1.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.