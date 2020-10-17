OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The top-seeded Stillwater girls soccer team extended its unbeaten season with a comfortable 12-0 victory over North St. Paul in the quarterfinals of the Section 4AA tournament on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at Stillwater Area High School.
Seniors Nathalie Loehr and Lexi Huber each supplied five goals to pace the Ponies (11-0-1), who peppered North St. Paul with 38 shots on goal.
Huber opened the scoring for Stillwater in the 14th minute and Marisa Bonilla followed with her 11th and 12th goals of the season in the 15th and 21st minute. Loehr extended the lead with the first of her goals in the 27th minute as the Ponies carried a 4-0 lead into the intermission.
“We started off kind of complacent, relatively speaking,” Stillwater coach Mike Huber said. “We weren’t totally focused to begin with.”
The coach was emphatic in his halftime chat with the players and they responded with eight goals in the second half.
Huber scored on a penalty kick in the 44th minute and the Ponies added five more goals during an eight-minute stretch that started a goal from Loehr in the 52nd minute. Huber followed with a goal in the 55th and Loehr followed quickly in the 57th minute for a 8-0 lead.
Huber, who now has 19 goals on the season, scored again in the 58th and 60th minute before Loehr completed the scoring with two more goals in the last eight minutes of play. Loehr, a forward, entered the game with just one goal this season.
“It was good that everyone got some good playing time,” coach Huber said. “It was hard at the end of the season when we were playing Woodbury, East Ridge and White Bear Lake, but it was good to see some other faces and see what the future of the team looks like as well. It was good to see Nathalie score some goals.”
Stillwater advances to face fourth-seeded Woodbury, a 2-0 winner over Henry Sibley, in the semifinals on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Second-seeded White Bear Lake will host third-seeded East Ridge in the other semifinal.
The section finals are slated for Thursday, Oct. 22.
North St. Paul 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 4 8 — 12
St — 14:00 — Lexi Huber (unassisted)
St — 15:00 — Marisa Bonilla (Sophia Steblay)
St — 21:00 — Bonilla (Huber)
St — 27:00 — Nathalie Loehr (Bonilla)
St — 44:00 — Huber (penalty kick)
St — 52:00 — Loehr (unassisted)
St — 55:00 — Huber (Amelia Bartosh)
St — 57:00 — Loehr (Huber)
St — 58:00 — Huber (Bonilla)
St — 60:00 — Huber (Bonilla)
St — 72:00 — Loehr (Nora Wilcek)
St — 78:00 — Loehr (Isabelle Adams)
Shots on goal — NSP: 0; St: 38.
Corner kicks — NSP: 0; St: 6.
Fouls — NSP: 4; St: 5.
Goalie saves — NSP: Ingrid Lenke 26; St: Sydney Gritters 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.