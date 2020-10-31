OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Putting the finishing touches on an undefeated season and a third straight Section 4AA championship, the Stillwater girls soccer team dispatched East Ridge 2-0 in the finals of the section tourney on Saturday, Oct. 24 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the 11th consecutive victory for the Ponies (13-0-1) and the second this season over the third-seeded Raptors (9-4-1). This was the fifth year in a row these teams squared off in the section tournament, including in the finals the past three seasons.
This year’s title will not result in a state tournament berth for the Ponies, however, following a decision by the MSHSL to make sections the culminating event for fall sports.
“Overall, it was a great year,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. ”When you look back at the season, the sad thing is this was a team that really had a legitimate shot to win state.
“If you look at the section, there’s no team that has won three straights sections titles since Woodbury in the 2000s. It’s a great accomplishment.”
It was a bittersweet resolution for Stillwater, which completed an undefeated season for the first time since the program won a state title while finishing 21-0-3 in 1998. The Ponies also defeated East Ridge 4-2 earlier this season.
“It’s still a section final and you’re still in it to win that game,” Huber said. “The thing I noticed is usually after a section final the girls are really happy to go to state and you don’t see the tears. The girls were happy for about a minute and then all the tears came. That shouldn’t happen after a section game. If you win state, you should see tears of victory, but otherwise the disappointment comes when you lose a game. It was a little surreal. It didn’t seem like a time to celebrate. It was a sad time for the girls because the season was more or less over.”
But the Ponies made the most of season impacted by COVID-19, which led to a shortened season and regular season games against conference opponents only.
“Considering all the adversity with COVID and the restrictions we had or couldn’t do and not playing nonconference games, with all the adversity we didn’t lose a game,” Huber said.
Sophia Steblay struck first for the Ponies in the 26th minute, scoring on a pass from fellow senior Lexi Huber for a 1-0 lead.
Stillwater extended its lead eight minutes into the second half as Huber broke free untouched before beating the goalkeeper 1-on-1 to provide a two-goal cushion.
The Raptors defenders appeared to stop playing, perhaps anticipating an offsides call but not getting one.
“I thought she was, too,” said Huber, adding that a no-call was correct after viewing the replay.
It was the 21st goal of the season for Huber, who is one of five finalists for the Class AA Ms. Soccer Award.
“I thought we played really well in all parts of the field,” coach Huber said. “We had other opportunities, too. We played well offensively.”
The Ponies outscored their opponents by a combined 53-5 this season, posting 10 shutouts along the way.
Hadley Johnson finished with four saves for the Ponies, who did not allow a goal in three section tournament games.
“All our midfielders worked hard and won a lot of those 50-50 balls,” Huber said. “We’re good in the air and were aggressive. Our backs have not had to do a lot due to a lot of pressure, but our backs have done a good job of hunkering down and taking care of the ball. I thought it was one of our more solid games of the year all-around.”
The team featured seven seniors, including Huber and Steblay who have been varsity players for four seasons. Steblay racked up nine goals and eight assists.
“It’s like how last year with Dara (Andringa) and how we missed her this year,” Huber said. “Next year, I think there’s enough good talent that’s still here. We’ll have to deal with the goal scoring because Sophia and Lexi scored a lot of goals, but hopefully some of our youngsters will step up and kind of take the reins.”
He’s expects the Ponies to remain competitive, despite needing to replace so much production and veteran leadership up front.
It has been an impressive run over the past four seasons as the Ponies have compiled a 57-8-9 record in 74 games, outscoring their opponents 227-37 with 36 shutouts during that span.
“That’s pretty darn good,” Huber said. “Obviously we were a very experienced team this year and basically the entire starting lineup was juniors and seniors. I think from that end of it, a lot of our youngsters hopefully learned a lot from this experience. Hopefully we’ll come back next year and step up and regroup and take over where the current season left off.”
Stillwater finished as the only unbeaten in the state, finishing as the No. 1-ranked team in the final Class AA Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association state rankings.
This was the 11th section championship for the Stillwater girls and the first time they have achieved that three years in a row. The Ponies claimed state titles in 1994 and 1998, with runner-up finishes coming in 1997 and 2001.
“We were fortunate we didn’t get shut down at all,” Huber said. “To get through the year was a miracle in itself.
“I’m super proud of the girls. They had a great season and I couldn’t be more proud of the girls.”
East Ridge 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 1 1 — 2
St — 26:00 — Sophia Steblay (Lexi Huber)
St — 48:00 — Huber (Johanna Teegarden)
Shots on goal — ER: 4; St: 13.
Corner kicks — ER: 1; St: 7.
Fouls — ER: 7; St: 5.
Goalie saves — ER: Danielle McKenna 11; St: Hadley Johnson 4.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
