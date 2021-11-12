MINNEAPOLIS — It wasn’t the most dangerous opportunity Stillwater created, but it was the most effective as Nell Smith threaded the needle to send the Ponies to their first state championship in more than two decades.
The fourth-seeded Ponies held off No. 2 seed Centennial 1-0 in the Class AAA girls soccer state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 6 at U.S. Bank Stadium. It was the program’s third state crown overall, adding to previous titles in 1994 and 1998.
Stillwater’s path to the championship included a dramatic 3-2 victory over Edina in the semifinals. The previously undefeated and top-seeded Hornets (21-1) were ranked No. 1 in Minnesota and the United Soccer Coaches National Rankings.
The Ponies (16-3-2) did not let up after their dramatic come-from-behind victory over Edina, winning a second straight game against a team they lost to during the regular season.
“I’m super proud of the girls and the effort they put in,” Ponies coach Mike Huber said. “They played a tough schedule the entire season and they just grinded it out. Hats off to both teams we played here. They’re both awesome teams. Part of you says we’re lucky to advance or to win this thing, but at the same time, I think we deserved it and earned it, too.”
Smith took a pass from CJ Fredkove down the right sideline in the 11th minute and launched a shot from distance that found the upper right corner of the net — just beyond the reach of goalkeeper Jordan Metz. Whether it was intended to be a pass or a shot was unclear, but the result was monumental.
“I’ll have to ask her if it was a shot or not, but she said it was a shot,” Huber said. “Whatever gets in the back, I don’t care how it goes in. It can be ugly or pretty or whatever, it doesn’t matter.
“I think defensively and offensively, we just said we’ve got to create opportunities and finish. Nell’s maybe wasn’t the best opportunity that we finished and probably should have had some others that should have gone in, but the bottom line is the one that counts went in.”
Smith also ignited Stillwater’s comeback against Edina two days earlier with the team’s first of three unanswered goals in that contest,
“Nell has really stepped up for us this year,” Huber said. “She’s a first-year varsity player. She’s played in the back for us, she’s played up top. She’s played a little bit of everywhere, but she scored some big goals. She’s come up in big moments.”
It was still early, but notching that first goal provided a huge lift for the Ponies.
“For us, it basically took the pressure off us a little bit,” Huber said. “You know, Centennial was good. They had probably the majority of possession and they had chances and opportunities. Scoring that early goal, we’ve always said it’s easier to be up and then battle back than trying to fight from being down, which we experienced against Edina.”
Centennial (19-2) was dangerous at times and especially late in the game, but Ponies goalkeeper Hadley Johnson finished with nine saves while collecting her second shutout in three state tournament games.
“Our defense has been pretty good and Hadley has been fantastic this year in goal and she played a phenomenal game,” Huber said. “I think she probably saved her best game for last. But yeah, that early goal was huge.
“I thought we’d have to obviously play well defensively, you know, and just keep them out from our end. Obviously they’re a good team possessing and they knock it around and they got forward a lot on us. I thought our back line — and obviously Hadley — would have to come up big, which they did.”
The Cougars produced six of their nine shots on goal in the second half, including a few free kicks late in the game. Johnson, however, was sharp throughout.
“Our back line played amazing,” Fredkove said. “All kudos to them. We were really proud to be able to share the field with them and be able to put a goal and to make their hard work pay off.”
After facing many of the other top several teams in the state during the regular season, the Ponies were well tested. Centennial defeated Stillwater 1-0 on Oct. 2.
“The one thing I thought the first time we played and we had a lot of opportunities to score, we just didn’t score,” Huber said. “We knew we would get chances and we knew we would get opportunities, it’s just a matter of how are we going to finish one. Obviously Nell had the great goal, but we had two or three really good opportunities. We hit the post twice, had a couple of breakaways — the bottom line is that I thought we would have chances to score.”
The Ponies reeled off five straight wins after playing Cretin-Derham Hall to a 1-all draw in conference play on Oct. 7.
“It was a tough road,” Huber said. “If you look at our schedule, we played seven of the top teams in the state, you know, and teams out. If you look at teams that were ranked at one point in the state I think we played 12 or 13 of them. It’s a hard year because you don’t have time to take days off.”
Stillwater went 13-0-1 a year ago — the only undefeated team among the state’s largest schools — during a season that was shortened by COVID-19. After competing in the state tournament 2018 and 2019, the Ponies were especially motivated after the cancellation of the state tournament after winning the section again a year ago.
“I think it definitely did,” Johnson said. “I think we kind of came back this year with a vengeance and we just, a lot of us are kind of mad about last year because we felt like we had a shot at state and the title last year. So we came back this year and just put everything we had into it because we knew we could do it again with the players who stayed.”
“We also wanted to do it for the seniors who graduated last year, too, just because they put everything in and they really just wanted to see this program do well and see us do well for the future,” Fredkove added.
• Four players from Stillwater were selected to the Class AAA All-Tournament Team following the conclusion of play. The 16-member team included CJ Fredkove, Marisa Bonilla, Nell Smith and Hadley Johnson.
• Stillwater has advanced to the finals five times in 11 state tournament appearances. In addition to previous state titles in 1994 and 1998, the Ponies finished as the state runner-ups in 1997 and 2001.
• After winning the state title, Stillwater vaulted all the way up to 18th in the United Soccer Coaches National Rankings.
• Edina defeated Rosemount 4-0 in the third-place game on Friday, Nov. 5.
• In the boys Class AAA state tournament, Mounds View rallied from a 2-0 deficit to defeat Rosemount 3-2 in the championship game on Nov. 6.
The Mustangs eliminated the Stillwater boys in the state quarterfinals on Oct. 26.
• Senior Riley Buxell was selected to the All-Tournament Team for the Stillwater boys.
Stillwater 1 0 — 1
Centennial 0 0 — 0
St — 11:00 — Nell Smith (CJ Fredkove)
Shots on goal — St: 7; Cen: 9.
Goalie saves — St: Hadley Johnson 9; Cen: Jordan Metz 6.
