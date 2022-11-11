Rylee Lawrence col.jpg

Rylee Lawrence

WEST ST. PAUL — A strong second-half surge wasn’t enough to lift Stillwater over conference foe Mounds View in the third-place game of the Class AAA girls soccer state tournament on Thursday, Nov. 3 at the West St. Paul Regional Athletics Center.

The unseeded Mustangs (13-5-1) jumped out to a two-goal lead and held off a late charge from the Ponies to secure the 2-1 victory.

