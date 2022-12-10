12-9 spo-gsoc L Johnson col.jpg

Senior Luka Johnson was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls soccer team, which won conference and section titles before placing fourth at state. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)

One of several key contributors who helped the Ponies defend the conference and section championships before placing fourth at state, senior Luka Johnson has been selected the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls soccer team.

The Ponies graduated 11 seniors from a team that captured the state championship in 2021, but Stillwater forged ahead with another impressive campaign. The Ponies finished with a 17-4 record, including 8-1 to claim their third straight Suburban East Conference championship. Stillwater also captured its fifth consecutive section championship before getting stopped by eventual state champion Rosemount 1-0 in the state semifinals.

