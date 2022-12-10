Senior Luka Johnson was named the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls soccer team, which won conference and section titles before placing fourth at state. (Gazette file photo by Stuart Groskreutz)
One of several key contributors who helped the Ponies defend the conference and section championships before placing fourth at state, senior Luka Johnson has been selected the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls soccer team.
The Ponies graduated 11 seniors from a team that captured the state championship in 2021, but Stillwater forged ahead with another impressive campaign. The Ponies finished with a 17-4 record, including 8-1 to claim their third straight Suburban East Conference championship. Stillwater also captured its fifth consecutive section championship before getting stopped by eventual state champion Rosemount 1-0 in the state semifinals.
Johnson, a senior, tied teammate Brooke Nelson with a team-high 14 goals and also supplied 10 assists. Nelson, a junior, led the Ponies with 15 assists while freshman Alayna Muths ranked among team leaders with 13 goals. Freshmen Rylee Lawrence and Isabelle de St. Aubin also contributed seven goals apiece for a team that outscored its opponents by a combined 64-20.
Johnson, Nelson, Lauren Cuta, Nell Smith and Grace Schwoch each received All-SEC honors while Lawrence and Muths were honorable mention all-conference selections.
Johnson, a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs recruit, joined Nelson in being selected to the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State First Team. Johnson was chosen to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team and was a finalist for the Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year. She was also a finalist for the Class AAA Ms. Minnesota Soccer Award that went to Champlin Park’s Paige Kalal.
Nelson and Lawrence were each selected to the Class AAA State All-Tournament Team after the Ponies fell to Mounds View 2-1 in the third-place game at state.
Ponies coach Mike Huber was also honored as the Section 4AAA Coach of the Year.
Nelson was honored as the Best Offensive Player at the team’s postseason awards banquet while Cuta garnered the Best Defensive Player award. Sophomore Lauren Willhaus was named the Most Improved Player while freshman Bianca Eide was presented the Big Red Award. Senior Elsa Johnson took home the Coaches Award.
Also announced at the banquet is that Nelson and Schwoch will serve as captains for next year’s team.
Girls soccer
All-Conference: Luka Johnson, Brooke Nelson, Lauren Cuta, Nell Smith and Grace Schwoch; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Rylee Lawrence and Alayna Muths; MSHSSCA All-State First Team: Luka Johnson and Brooke Nelson; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Luka Johnson; Pioneer Press East Metro Player of the Year Finalist: Luka Johnson; Class AAA Ms. Minnesota Soccer Finalist: Luka Johnson; Class AAA State All-Tournament Team: Rylee Lawrence and Brooke Nelson; Section 4AAA Coach of the Year: Mike Huber; Best Offensive Player: Brooke Nelson; Best Defensive Player: Lauren Cuta; Most Improved Player: Lauren Willhaus; Big Red Award: Bianca Eide; Coaches Award: Elsa Johnson; Captains elect: Brooke Nelson and Grace Schwoch; Most Valuable Athlete: Luka Johnson.
