In a season filled with challenges and shortened due to COVID-19, Stillwater Area High School girls soccer coach Mike Huber was honored by the United Soccer Coaches organization as the Central Region Coach of the Year in the Large School Division.
The honor also made Huber one of nine finalists for the National Coach of the Year Award, which was presented to Blair Gerlach of Pennsylvania state champion Mars Area High School.
Huber and the Ponies, who were No. 1 in the final Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association Class AA rankings, finished the abbreviated fall season with a 13-0-1 record and captured Suburban East Conference and Section 4AA championships. It was the program’s first undefeated season since going 21-0-2 on the way to winning the state championship in 1998.
The Ponies, who finished on a nine-game winning streak, outscored their opponents by a combined 54-5 this season. The conference championship was Stillwater’s first since 2016.
This also marked the team’s third consecutive section title after defeating East Ridge 2-0 in this year’s finals.
In nine seasons leading the Ponies, Huber has compiled a 109-40-17 record.
All-American honors for Lexi Huber
The United Soccer Coaches also announced in December that Ponies senior Lexi Huber was one of just two players from Minnesota to receive All-American honors for the fall season. One of five finalists for the Minnesota Ms. Soccer Award, Huber received All-Suburban East Conference honors and was also selected to the Star Tribune All-Metro First Team.
Mia Van der Heide of Holy Angels was the only other Minnesota player named to the 2020 Fall All-American Team.
Huber, who totaled 21 goals and nine assists this season, was also voted to the Minnesota State High School Soccer Coaches Association All-State First Team.
She previously earned All-Central Region honors from the United Soccer Coaches Association, which results in consideration for All-American honors.
Huber signed a National Letter of Intent in November to join the University of St. Thomas women’s soccer program, which is making the transition to Division I starting next fall.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
