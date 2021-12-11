One of 11 seniors who helped propel the Stillwater girls soccer team to conference, section and state titles this fall, CJ Fredkove was honored as its Most Valuable Athlete during the team’s postseason awards banquet last month.
Fredkove collected at least one point in all three of Stillwater’s state tournament games as the Ponies captured their first state championship since 1998. It was the third state title overall for the Ponies, who also captured their second straight conference crown and fourth consecutive section title.
The memorable run to their 1-0 victory over second-seeded Centennial in the state finals included a 1-0 overtime victory over Lakeville North in the quarterfinals and a dramatic come-from-behind 3-2 victory over top-seeded and previously undefeated Edina in the semifinals.
Fredkove, a midfielder who signed a national letter of intent to join the University of St. Thomas program next fall, finished with 12 goals and matched Amelia Bartosh with a team-high 10 assists. Senior Marisa Bonilla led the Ponies with 16 goals and also added six assists.
Luka Johnson also ranked among team leaders with nine goals and four assists while Brooke Nelson provided seven goals and five assists.
Bonilla, Bartosh, Fredkove and goaltenders Hadley Johnson and Sydney Gritters each earned All-Suburban East Conference honors for Stillwater, which finished 7-0-2 in the conference and 16-3-2 overall.
Grace Kleppe, Nora Wilcek and Nell Smith, who scored the game-winner in the state finals, each received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Fredkove, Bonilla, Hadley Johnson and Smith earned a spot on the State All-Tournament Team.
Bonilla was a First Team selection to the MSHSSCA All-State Team while Fredkove landed on the Second Team. Bonilla was also named to the Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team.
Hadley Johnson joined Bonilla in participating in the Senior Classic all-star game and was named the Senior Classic Player of the Match. Ponies coaches Mike Huber and Dusty Dennis coached the Grey Team in the Senior Classic, which they won by a score of 1-0.
Dennis was named the Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year and Huber was selected the United Soccer Coaches Association Minnesota High School Girls Large School Coach of the Year for the second year in a row. Bonilla was chosen to the United Soccer Coaches Association All-Central Region Team.
Bonilla was named the team’s Best Offensive Player and Kleppe was chosen the Best Defensive Player. Smith was named the Most Improved Player while Gritters received the Big Red Award. Maya Notch was presented the Coaches Award.
Lauren Cuta, Smith and Luka Johnson were named captains for next year’s team.
Girls soccer
All-Conference: Marisa Bonilla, Amelia Bartosh, CJ Fredkove, Hadley Johnson and Sydney Gritters; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Grace Kleppe, Nora Wilcek and Nell Smith; MSHSSCA All-State First Team: Marissa Bonilla; MSHSSCA All-State Second Team: CJ Fredkove; Star Tribune All-Metro Second Team: Marisa Bonilla; Senior Classic Participant: Marisa Bonilla and Hadley Johnson; Senior Classic Player of the Match: Hadley Johnson; Section 4AAA Assistant Coach of the Year: Dusty Dennis; United Soccer Coaches Association All-Central Region Team: Marisa Bonilla; United Soccer Coaches Association Minnesota High School Girls Large School Coach of the Year: Mike Huber; State All-Tournament Team: Marisa Bonilla, CJ Fredkove, Hadley Johnson and Nell Smith; Best Offensive Player: Marisa Bonilla; Best Defensive Player: Grace Kleppe; Most Improved Player: Nell Smith; Big Red Award: Sydney Gritters; Coaches Award: Maya Notch; Captains elect: Lauren Cuta, Nell Smith and Luka Johnson; Most Valuable Athlete: CJ Fredkove.
