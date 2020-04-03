Stillwater, MN (55082)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation this morning. Then mainly snow showers this afternoon. High 37F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.