Following a stellar senior season and a remarkable prep career, Libby Tuttle was honored as the Most Valuable Athlete for the Stillwater girls Nordic ski team during its postseason awards banquet.
Tuttle, who competed at state six times, closed out her career with a state runner-up finish as an individual to earn all-state honors for the third year in a row and help the Ponies to a third-place finish in the team standings. The Ponies finished second behind eventual state runner-up Forest Lake in the Suburban East Conference Championships and in the Section 4 Meet.
Stillwater totaled 361 points to place behind St. Paul Highland Park (408) and Forest Lake (396) at state, but five points ahead of fourth-place Duluth East (356).
Tuttle, who is planning to continue her skiing career at the University of Vermont, placed seventh at state as a sophomore and moved up to third as a junior while leading the Ponies to a third-place finish overall. She was also the conference and section medalist this past season.
Liv Myers, Sydney Peterson, Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Piper Wilson and Ana Weaver joined Tuttle in earning All-SEC honors while teammates Amelia Lehmann and Elizabeth Landherr received honorable mention all-conference recognition.
Tuttle and Peterson were the only seniors among Stillwater’s state lineup, which also included Myers, Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Weaver and Wilson.
Myers, who joined Tuttle, Peterson, Maddy Koltun and Emma Bourne in serving as captains this season, received the team’s Leadership Award. Myers also received the Jacob Wetterling Award. The 11 principles are guidelines embraced by the Nordic ski program, which call for fairness, kindness, understanding, honesty, thankfulness, good sportsmanship, friendliness, joyfulness, generosity, gentleness and positivity.
The Robert and Diane Hagstrom Nordic Ski Team Award was presented to Koltun. Criteria for the scholarship award include leadership, character and perseverance.
Also announced at the banquet is that Myers, Lehmann, Bourne, Wilson and Weaver will serve as captains for next year’s squad.
Girls Nordic skiing
All-Conference: Libby Tuttle, Liv Myers, Sydney Peterson, Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Piper Wilson and Ana Weaver; All-Conference Honorable Mention: Amelia Lehmann and Elizabeth Landherr; SEC Medalist: Libby Tuttle; Section 4 Medalist: Libby Tuttle; State qualifying team members: Libby Tuttle, Liv Myers, Louisa Ward, Lily Ward, Sydney Peterson, Ana Weaver and Piper Wilson; All-State: Libby Tuttle; Leadership Award: Liv Myers; Most Improved Skier: Annika Fuhrman and Bailey Holmes; Best New Skier: Cait Koezler; Jacob Wetterling Award: Liv Myers; Robert and Diane Hagstrom Nordic Ski Team Award: Maddy Koltun; Most Valuable Athlete: Libby Tuttle; Captains elect: Liv Myers, Amelia Lehmann, Emma Bourne, Piper Wilson and Ana Weaver.
