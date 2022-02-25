BIWABIK — Unable to maintain its position after an exceptional Day 1 performance, the Stillwater girls Nordic skiing team finished sixth in the state meet on Thursday, Feb. 17 at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.
The Ponies finished with 316 points, which was just four points behind fourth-place St. Louis Park (320) and two points behind fifth-place Brainerd (318). St. Paul Highland Park held off Duluth East 371-368 for the state championship while Forest Lake landed in third with 346 points.
“All in all, I felt like it was fantastic,” Ponies co-head coach Torry Kraftson said. “I didn’t have really solid expectations going into it. I thought maybe we had a chance for the podium, but that really wasn’t an expectation of mine. I thought more realistically we’d be where we ended up results wise. We were more focused on just kind of going in and just try to put our best races together and not worry so much about place and where we ended up.”
The Ponies were tied for fourth with St. Louis Park and just seven points behind third-place Forest Lake after the opening 5-kilometer classic race, but Stillwater lost ground in the freestyle pursuit on Day 2.
Brainerd overtook the Ponies after starting the pursuit six points back, but Stillwater stretched its lead on eventual seventh-place finisher Hopkins (304).
“I thought we had just as good of a (first) day as we could have expected,” Kraftson said. “Just watching them on the trail and how our wax was, it was a five out of five — all skiers were on their game and skied to their potential.”
Junior Lily Ward was the first Stillwater skier to cross the finish line in the pursuit, placing 16th for purposes of team scoring and 23rd overall with a time of 36:49.7. Senior Louisa Ward was about a minute behind, placing 34th overall in a time of 37:50.0.
Sophomore Annika Fuhrmann followed in 54th place overall with a time of 19:01.01 to complete the pursuit scoring for the Ponies. Eighth-grader Eloise Powell (40:32.8) and freshman Cate Koelzer (41:19.8) finished 75th and 83rd overall.
Kraftson said earlier in the season he thought his team might be a stronger freestyle team, but the Ponies showed strong results in both at different times this season.
“There were some days I thought we’re a better skating team, but then we came back in the classic pursuit at conference and it makes you think maybe we’re a better classical team,” Kraftson said.
Among a few changes for this year’s state meet was making the pursuit freestyle, rather than classical like most recent years.
“It’s easier to pass when skiing with skis parallel,” Kraftson said. “I don’t know that we’ve fully processed that skate pursuit race, but we definitely lost a little bit of ground. It wasn’t a disaster, but it wasn’t our strongest portion of the state meet. We lost a few spots, but we quickly got past that as we realized how much accomplished as a team. When you look at the placement of athletes last year to this year, there were some remarkable improvements. From our scoring places there, we moved up and just about cut our placement in half from a year ago and that allowed us to feel really positive about it.”
The biggest change was the introduction of a sprint relay this year to the state meet, which counted for 40 percent of the team score.
Stillwater used the new event to its advantage as freshman Stella Powell and sophomore Bailey Holmes finished third with a time of 18:03.91. Duluth East (17:52.41) narrowly edged Forest Lake (17:52.66) for the top spot in the relay.
“We had a great sprint relay,” Kraftson said. “Bailey and Stella were just fun to watch.”
Because of the cold weather that pushed back the start of the races on Day 2, instead of having semifinals and a finals for the sprint relay there were three heats conducted and times were used to decide the placing. All three of the top three teams competed in different heats and won comfortably, but less than three-tenths of a second separated Duluth East and Forest Lake. Stillwater finished about 26 seconds ahead of St. Paul Academy (18:30.42) in Heat 3 and about 12 seconds ahead of fourth-place St. Paul Highland Park (18:15.82) overall.
Stillwater alternated between first and second in the heat, but Holmes came through with a strong anchor leg to pull away.
“We were in Heat 3, which turned out to be a good heat,” Kraftson said. “You could look at first couple heats and give them splits at the halfway point, though frankly, I’m not even sure if Stella heard it. I think she knew it was pretty tight.
“They both skied inspired, but Bailey in particular on that anchor leg. They were back and forth in their heat. They each go twice and Bailey had the job of passing again and getting us back into the lead. She knew the other teams had some skiers that were going to be on the podium, but she put it all out there. It was really fun to watch and there was no question she left it all out there on the course.”
The coach admitted he has changed his attitude towards the state meet changes and making it a two-day event.
“I was definitely opposed to it when it was first proposed,” Kraftson said. “I was a little skeptical of how it would all get orchestrated, but once we actually got into this year it definitely grew on me. It does add some excitement and the athletes loved it and it went off really well.
“So I think in the end it was a really nice addition, but it does change all the dynamics a little bit. We definitely gained ground on a couple teams and I think we knew we had put a lot of talent in that sprint relay so it was nice to see that be the case.”
The team’s performance was also a positive sign for future success with just one senior (Louisa Ward) and one junior (Lily Ward) in the state lineup.
“We’re pretty young,” Kraftson said. “I think we’ll definitely have strong expectations, but Louisa will be very missed. She was a true leader in every sense, a phenomenal captain both athletically and leadership wise. It’s hard to emphasize how much we’ll miss her on the team.”
The coach also appreciated those who contributed to the team’s efforts throughout the season and at state — especially with the frigid conditions that delayed the races on Day 2.
“It took a while to get to minus-4,” Kraftson said. “The support we have from technical coaches and parents was really remarkable. We have a team of waxing coaches, paid and volunteer people, who are phenomenal in feeding us and taking care of logistics. We have a lot to be thankful of there.”
Girls team standings
1. St. Paul Highland Park 371; 2. Duluth East 368; 3. Forest Lake 346; 4. St. Louis Park 320; 5. Brainerd 318; 6. Stillwater 316; 7. Hopkins 304; 8. Minneapolis Washburn 301; 9. Ely 294; 10. St. Paul Academy 278; 11. Eden Prairie 276; 12. Eagan/Eastview 255; 13. Elk River/Zimmerman 253; 14. Winona 237; 15. Bemidji 236; 16. Maple Grove 200.
Pursuit (top 5)
Classic-Freestyle—Pursuit
1. Sydney Drevlow (Hopkins) 16:55.14-16:45.55—33:40.7; 2. Maggie Wagner (Edina) 16:32.68-17:28.28—34:00.9; 3. Molly Moening (St. Paul Highland Park) 17:04.45-17:20.32—34:24.7; 4. Greta Hansen (Math & Science Academy) 17:35.27-17:07.95—34:43.2; 5. Della Bettendorf (Proctor/Hermantown) 17:14.36-17:29.81—34:44.1.
Stillwater results (team scoring)
23. (16) Lily Ward 18:11.84-18:37.86—36:49.7; 34. (26) Louisa Ward 18:35.83-19:14.24—37:50.0; 54. (38) Annika Fuhrmann 19:01.01-19:40.69—38:41.7; 75. (49) Eloise Powell 19:48.07-20:44.75—40:32.8; 83. (53) Cate Koelzer 20:34.00-20:45.82—41:19.8.
Relay results (top 3)
1. Duluth East 17:52.41; 2. Forest Lake 17:52.66; 3. Stillwater (Stella Powell-Bailey Holmes) 18:03.91.
