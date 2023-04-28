NEW BRIGHTON — Ella Fisher supplied five goals to help propel Stillwater to a 19-1 victory over Irondale in a Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse game on Friday, April 21 at Irondale High School.
Ten different players contributed to the scoring and three more provided at least one assist as part of a balanced attack.
Emma Nelson added three goals for the Ponies while Ava Mosely, Crimson Keykal and Mady Richert chipped in with two goals apiece.
Maycie Neubauer provided a team-high three assists while Avery Lorinser, Tori Liljegren and Mady Richert added two each.
Rio Atkinson and Jackie Richert combined to make five saves for Stillwater.
Allyson Frantz notched the lone goal for the Knights (0-2 SEC, 2-2).
Stillwater 10 9 — 19
Irondale 0 1 — 1
Goals — St, Ellie Fisher 5, Emma Nelson 3, Ava Mosely 2, Crimson Keykal 2, Mady Richert 2, Gretchen Wenner, Avery Irlbeck, Cassidy Keykal, Tori Liljegren and Maycie Neubauer; Ir, Allyson Frantz.
Assists — St, Neubauer 3, Avery Lorinser 2, Liljegren 2, Richert 2, Jessie Miggler, Mosely, Nelson and Lydia Glass; Ir, Paige Kiani.
Saves — St, Rio Atkinson 2 and Jackie Richert 3; Ir, Neena Preese NA.
Stillwater 14, East Ridge 3
At Woodbury, the Ponies cruised to a 14-3 confeerence victory over the Raptors on Wednesday, April 26 at East Ridge High School.
With the victory, Stillwater (3-0 SEC, 3-1) joins Park (3-0, 4-0) as the only remaining teams unbeaten in SEC play.
The Ponies have outscored their conference opponents by a combined 53-4 through three games.
