ROSEVILLE — It was a tough assignment for the Ponies and top-seeded Chanhassen didn’t relent while stopping Stillwater 18-4 in the quarterfinals of the girls lacrosse state tournament on Tuesday, June 14 at Roseville Area High School.
This was the first-ever state tournament game for the Storm (16-1), but they looked right at home while scoring the first three goals of the game. Chanhassen was stifling on defense and efficient on offense while scoring on 18 of its 22 shots on goal.
“It’s hard to stop seven threats on the attack,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “They executed that really nicely.”
Anna Benson broke through with Stillwater’s first goal about 10 minutes remaining in the first half, but the Storm responded quickly and eventually built a 6-1 halftime lead. It was more of the same in the second half as Chanhassen built a 13-3 lead with less than 12 minutes remaining.
Ellie Fisher, Sydney Johnson and Grace Bancroft notched a goal each for the Ponies (12-5), but it was tough going against Chanhassen and goaltender Katie Coleran, who finished with five saves.
“We had some good looks in the beginning of the game, but we needed to capitalize on those opportunities and finish those shots,” Schmitz said. “They were as good as we expected them to be, we just did not play our game. It was a bad day to not have our best game.”
Allie Welder paced the balanced Storm with four goals while Gabby Bjugan, Siri Hodgins and Bella Detienne added three goals apiece.
Stillwater was solid on the center draws, winning 13 of 24 in the game, but was unable to convert a few 8-meter shots early. Chanhassen challenged the Ponies all over the field defensively.
“(Tori) Liljegren had an immaculate game off the draw,” Schmitz said. “To be able to take draws herself against the No. 1 team in the state really speaks volumes about her ability. We were still very much competing and in the game, but then we started to throw the ball away,” Schmitz said. “We had a really nice amount of draw controls, but those did not lead to goals. We couldn’t translate the good things we were doing into goals.”
Chanhassen is averaging 16 goals per game this season.
“They have twins playing Division I for Boston University and a handful of other threats that make it really challenging to stop,” Schmitz said. “They pressure the ball and eliminated the driving lanes. They definitely put the pressure on us and we could not respond.”
Entering the game, Stillwater had not allowed more than 10 goals in a game all season.
“We had to capitalize on our shots,” Schmitz said. “In the section championship game that’s what we did, but (Tuesday) it seemed like we reverted back. We were getting good looks in the first half, but shooting to her stick side.
“It comes down to the little things and that’s what broke down for us, just picking up the ground balls and shooting low like we practice. Those things that make a big difference in the outcome of the game.”
This was Stillwater’s 10th state tournament appearance, but first since 2019. The Ponies made nine straight trips to state from 2011 to 2019, but the 2020 spring season was canceled due to COVID-19 and they were defeated in the section finals a year ago.
“Experience is key to success and just going up against the best team in the state can only make you better,” Schmitz said. “We are thankful we earned the opportunity and it’s one step in the right direction for us and we’ve got goals to continue to build on.”
Chanhassen advanced to face fourth-seeded Benilde-St. Margaret’s in the second of two semifinals at SAHS on Thursday, June 16. Second-seeded Lakeville South and third-seeded Rosemount were slated to meet in the other semifinal.
Stillwater was scheduled to face Gentry Academy in the consolation semifinals on June 16 at SAHS. The winner will play in the consolation finals on June 18, also at SAHS. Game time is 11 a.m.
Stillwater 1 3 — 4
Chanhassen 6 12 — 18
Goals — St, Ellie Fisher, Anna Benson, Sydney Johnson and Grace Bancroft; Ch, Allie Welder 4, Gabby Bjugan 3, Siri Hodgins 3, Bella Detienne 3, Aly McPartland 2, Bjugan, Bethany Velasco, Jadyn Hahn and Leah Hodgins.
Assists — St, Tori Liljegren; Ch, L. Hodgins 2, Detienne 2, Velasco, Hahn, Welder.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 4; Ch, Katie Colleran 5.
Contact Stuart Groskreutz at stuart.groskreutz@apgecm.com
