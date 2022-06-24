OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Making the most of a second opportunity, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team closed out its season with two victories to capture the consolation title in the state tournament on Saturday, June 18 at Stillwater Area High School.
After falling to eventual state runner-up Chanhassen in the opener, the Ponies toppled Two Rivers/Gentry Academy 12-7 in the consolation round and followed with 7-6 victory over Elk River/Zimmerman in the consolation finals.
It was unfamiliar territory for second-year Stillwater coach Ali Schmitz, who played high school and college lacrosse out east — where second chances are not part of the postseason drama.
“It was a wonderful experience,” Schmitz said. “Being new to this state, I was unfamiliar with the consolation brackets, but it gave us the opportunity to play two more games to stay in the hunt for fifth place, which was wonderful. I was used to single elimination, but after Tuesday’s loss we had less than 48 hours for everyone to reflect and make changes which allowed us to beat Gentry.”
Stillwater (14-5) was tied 2-all with Elk River/Zimmerman (15-4) until two late goals by Grace Bancroft provided a 4-2 halftime lead. Bancroft, a senior, scored four of her team-high five goals in the first half.
Maycie Neubauer contributed two goals after halftime as the Ponies built a three-goal cushion. It was pure determination that led to Stillwater’s seventh and final goal. Neubauer caused a turnover while guarding the goalie, picked up the tipped clearing pass and scored.
More than 10 minutes remained, but it turned out to be the deciding goal for the Ponies.
“She was kind of a one-man show, not giving up and scoring that goal was really satisfying,” Schmitz said. “It gave us the goal we needed.”
But Elk River/Zimmerman did not go away while climbing within a goal late.
“They continued to fight,” Schmitz said. “We played outstanding defense. We needed 60 seconds of the best defense of the season to prevent overtime.”
The Ponies made the stop and, after a timeout, finished out the game with goaltender Hannah Beard running out the clock with possession of the ball.
Bancroft also collected a goal in the second half.
“That was the best game of Gracie’s senior season,” Schmitz said. “Her shots and shot selection were on point. She was placing it exactly where she wanted to.”
Elk River/Zimmerman was stopped by second-seeded Lakeville South 10-9 in the quarterfinals before advancing with a 9-8 victory over Andover in the consolation round. The Elks played another one-goal game against Stillwater in the finale.
“Elk River with their performance in the tournament, we knew it was going to be a battle for fifth place,” Schmitz said.
Motivation was not a concern, even if she wasn’t entirely how the team would react after falling to top-seeded Chanhassen 18-4 — a game the coach felt the Ponies did not play up to their potential.
“We were super pumped up on Saturday,” Schmitz said. “To be one of six teams left for girls lacrosse competing on the last day of the season and one of just three games with an opportunity to close the season with a win was a special opportunity and we were super pumped.”
Tori Liljegren finished with two assists to lead the Ponies, who also received an assist each from Sydney Johnson, Lydia Glass and Neubauer.
It was another impressive game for Liljegren, who surpassed 100 draw controls on the season.
“She had eight in that game, so it was another huge performance for her and it always allows us to maintain possessions off the draw,” Schmitz said. “It was just a really solid team win. Everybody was playing for the seniors on that day. Everybody knew how bad they wanted it so they played for each other.”
Hannah Beard finished with eight saves for Stillwater.
“Hannah was super sharp,” Schmitz said. “She played really well and came up with huge stops that we needed after really long sets on D. We played really clean and Elk River took some nice shots, but she was able to make huge saves for us.
“The first half of the game we were largely playing defense and holding them to two goals was a really big performance, especially for Hannah and the defensive unit.”
This marked just the third time in 12 state tournament appearances that Stillwater has won more than one game, although 10 of those trips came when just four teams qualified for state. The Ponies placed third with a 2-1 record in 2014 and again in 2016.
“We lost in our first round so that night and starting on Wednesday the new goal was to take home fifth place,” Schmitz said. “There was no other option and the new goal immediately became to take home fifth place in the tournament.
“It was just a really nice job by the seniors captains to have the outcome we concluded with. It was an up-and-down kind of year, but they led the team in a positive manner which allowed us to find success down the stretch.”
Elk River/Zimmerman 2 4 — 6
Stillwater 4 3 — 7
Goals — ER/Z, Madelyn Christian 3, Morgan Peterson 2 and Adria Kotzian; St, Grace Bancroft 5 and Maycie Neubauer 2.
Assists — ER/Z, Christian 2; St, Tori Liljegren 2, Sydney Johnson, Lydia Glass and Neubauer.
Saves — ER/Z, Breanne Plude 5; St, Hannah Beard 8.
Stillwater 12, Two Rivers/Gentry 7
At Oak Park Heights, Maycie Neubauer and Tori Liljegren each supplied three goals to help the Ponies pull away for a 12-7 victory over Two Rivers/Gentry Academy (13-3) in the consolation round of the state tournament on Thursday, June 16 at SAHS.
After clinging to a 5-4 halftime lead, the Ponies outscored the Warriors 7-3 in the second half.
“We battled through the first half,” Schmitz said. “We were really working on executing our game plan and we took our momentum from the success of the small things in the first half into the second half. We basically built on what we started.”
The Ponies never trailed in the game.
“That was big for us,” Schmitz said. “We held onto the ball a lot in the attacking zone to and then went to goal when it was appropriate after taking a few minutes off the clock.”
Grace Mattox contributed two goals while Lydia Glass, Myah Krueger, Ellie Fisher and Grace Bancroft added a goal each for the Ponies.
Two Rivers/Gentry was defeated by Benilde-St. Margaret’s 8-7 in the quarterfinals. The Warriors had not allowed more than five goals in a game since their season-opening loss to New Trier (Ill.).
“That was really about the mental shift and bouncing back from Chanhassen,” Schmitz said. “It was about just taking the opportunity that we found through our attacking sets and play and using our scorers. It was about the mentality and attitude and they all showed up to play for each other.”
Jaylen Rosga led the Warriors with three goals, which was below her season average. Samantha Hohn and Bella Munz added two goals apiece.
“It was a tremendous performance in the defensive zone stopping some of Gentry’s biggest threats,” Schmitz said.
Hannah Beard totaled six saves in goal for the Ponies.
“It was just a really good response to the first round,” Schmitz said. “I told the girls that the response to the loss is what matters and we knew with the set-up we could earn ourselves another date to play and another opportunity to find success.”
Stillwater 5 7 — 12
Two Rivers/Gentry 4 3 — 7
Goals — St, Maycie Neubauer 3, Tori Liljegren 3, Grace Mattox 2, Lydia Glass, Myah Krueger, Ellie Fisher and Grace Bancroft; TR/G, Jaylen Rosga 3, Samantha Hohn 2 and Bella Munz 2.
Assists — St, Glass, Liljegren and Bancroft; TR/G, none.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 6; TR/G, Ava Davis 4 and Olivia Lilla 1.
