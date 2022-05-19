WHITE BEAR LAKE — The Stillwater girls lacrosse team secured at least a share of the Suburban East Conference championship with a 13-4 victory over the Bears on Wednesday, May 18 at White Bear Lake High School.
It was the ninth straight victory for the Ponies since losing to third-ranked Prior Lake in the season opener. It was also the fourth game in six days for Stillwater.
Stillwater (8-0 SEC, 9-1) has three regular season games remaining, including a conference showdown at home on Wednesday, May 25 against Forest Lake (7-1, 8-1), which can earn a share of the conference title with a victory over the Ponies.
“The girls are grinding right now,” Stillwater coach Ali Schmitz said. “It’s a big final push for us to finish out the regular season.”
Maycie Neubauer paced the Ponies with four goals against White Bear Lake. Lydia Glass added three goals while Sydney Johnson and Ellie Fisher added two goals apiecee.
Stillwater jumped out to a 7-2 halftime lead and didn’t let up in the second half.
Stillwater 7 6 — 13
White Bear Lake 2 2 — 4
Goals — St, Maycie Neubauer 4, Lydia Glass 3, Sydney Johnson 2, Ellie Fisher 2, Myah Krueger and Anna Benson; WBL, Jaeda Jensen 2, Georgia Kodytek and Zoe Timmons.
Assists — St, Gracie Bancroft 2, Glass, Emma Nelson, Benson and Krueger; WBL, Jensen.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 3; WBL, Mesa McElmury 7.
Stillwater 8, Park 7 (2 OT)
At Cottage Grove, nearly a week after it started, the Ponies eventually outlasted the Wolfpack (6-3 SEC, 9-3) for an 8-7 double-overtime victory in their conference game that finished up on Tuesday, May 17 at Park High School. The game started on May 11, but was suspended at halftime due to storms with the teams tied 2-all.
Stillwater built a 7-4 lead in the second half, but the Wolfpack scored three unanswered goals to force overtime.
Sophomore Maycie Neubauer delivered the game-winner in the second overtime, her second goal of the game.
“She put the ball away for us when we needed it,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “We had multiple opportunities to win the game with a goal and had multiple shots on goal, but we couldn’t sink them.”
Gracie Bancroft also collected two goals and added two assists for the Ponies.
“It was a really challenging game,” Schmitz said. “Their defense was very successful in stopping our drives so we had to find other looks. We haven’t seen a zone this season and they gave us really good competition.”
Hannah Beard finished with nine saves for the Ponies.
“It was just a good battle through adversity,” Schmitz said. “It was our first overtime this season, so for our players to get that pressure in and timing down is good for the future.”
Stillwater 2 5 0 1 — 8
Park 2 5 0 0 — 7
Goals — St, Maycie Neubauer 2, Gracie Bancroft 2, Ellie Fisher, Anna Benson, Sydney Johnson and Grace Mattox; Par, Madi Brinkman 3, Megan Husaby 2, Shelby Hansen and Megan Maloney.
Assists — St, Bancroft 2, Ava Mosely, Avery Lorinser and Tori Liljegren; Par, Maloney.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 9; Par, Aubree Laska 9.
Stillwater 14, Eden Prairie 10
At Eden Prairie, facing a team that has given the Ponies fits over the years, Stillwater upended the seventh-ranked Eagles (7-4) in a nonconference game on Saturday, May 14 at Eden Prairie High School.
The Ponies used a balanced attack, with Myah Krueger and Maycie Neubauer leading the way with three goals apiece. Avery Lorinser and Gracie Bancroft added two goals each while Ava Mosely and Neubauer each finished with two assists.
Eden Prairie has won five state championships and defeated the Ponies along the way several of those titles and additional state runner-up finishes. Even if most of the current players weren’t involved in those previous contests against the Eagles, second-year head coach Ali Schmitz was aware of the history.
“I was definitely aware of the previous history and the rivalry,” Schmitz said. “I knew how much our girls wanted it and the fact that I have alumni on my coaching staff and knew how much they wanted to take that win. They have knocked us out of the state tournament many times.”
The Ponies opened up an 8-4 halftime lead and remained in front, despite needing to remain sharp after the intermission.
“We definitely tried to control the pace of the game and our shooting was very accurate,” Schmitz said. “A lot of our shots were sinking. Very smart shot decisions allowed us to put points on the board, but we had to battle the whole game.”
Stillwater drew several yellow cards and even played shorthanded late.
“That made it more difficult than it had to be,” Schmitz said. “It was a beautiful day for lacrosse and we really executed well. A lot of the pieces we were working on all season came together on that day.”
Hannay Beard finished with five saves in goal for the Ponies.
Stillwater 8 6 — 14
Eden Prairie 4 6 — 10
Goals — St, Myah Krueger 3, Maycie Neubauer 3, Avery Lorinser 2, Tori Liljegren 2, Gracie Bancroft 2, Ava Mosely and Lydia Glass; EP, Taylor Kotschevar-Call 6, Josie Lillquist 3 and Kaci Kotschevar-Call.
Assists — St, Mosely 2, Neubauer 2, Ellie Fisher, Glass and Bancroft; EP, Lillquist, Meghan Blaschko and Kylie Bamlett.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 5; EP, Winnie Wallace 2 and Addy Badon 2.
Stillwater 14, Woodbury 7
At Oak Park Heights, Ava Mosely, Lydia Glass, Maycie Neubauer and Gracie Bancroft each supplied two goals as the Ponies defeated Woodbury 14-7 in a conference game on Friday, May 13 at Stillwater Area High School.
Twelve different players collected at least one point for the Ponies, who stormed out to a 9-1 lead in the first half.
Woodbury (4-4 SEC, 6-5) goaltender Peyton Feigal finished with 13 saves.
Woodbury 1 6 — 7
Stillwater 9 5 — 14
Goals — Wo, Bryn Allen 3, Kate Hooley 2, Maggie McCarthy and Shelby Marik; St, Ava Mosely 2, Lydia Glass 2, Maycie Neubauer 2, Gracie Bancroft 2, Avery Lorinser, Myah Krueger, Anna Benson, Meghan Nelson, Sydney Johnson and Tori Liljegren.
Assists — Wo, Marik 2 and Hooley; St, Ellie Fisher 2, Glass 2, Lauren Wilk, Mosely, Liljegren.
Saves — Wo, Peyton Feigal 13; St, Hannah Beard 3.
