OAK PARK HEIGHTS — Some mid-season adversity has not derailed the Stillwater girls lacrosse team, which reeled off its eighth straight victory over Park 17-6 on Wednesday, May 12 at Stillwater Area High School.
The victory extended a season-long winning streak for the Ponies (7-0 SEC, 8-0), but was also the third in a row since senior captain and leading scorer Annie McGuire went down with a season-ending knee injury during Stillwater’s victory over Cretin-Derham Hall on May 5. Through five games, McGuire racked up 26 goals and 14 assists to lead the Ponies in both categories.
“Her impact on the game is so large,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “After taking time to reflect on the news, which nobody wants to receive, the game plan since the start of the season and moving forward is to spread out the attack. She really led that charge by setting players up for good looks and we’re continuing to try and play off that.”
The Ponies, who stormed out to a 14-3 halftime lead, brought up Lydia Glass from the JV to join the crew up front and the freshman delivered a team-high five goals against the Wolfpack (4-3, 5-3). Grace Bancroft and Ellie Fisher each added three goals and Sydney Johnson added two goals.
“They have to play their own game without Annie on the field and it’s a huge difference for us because she’s an amazing leader,” said Crofts. “She has fallen into place on the sidelines and talking about where we can improve and she is still trying to assist the team any way that she can. She is still having a large impact on our team and helping the coaches as well.”
Stillwater did many of the little things right against the Wolfpack, winning center draws, beating opponents to ground balls and playing a clean game defensively.
“Anna Fisher, Tori Liljegren and Jacki Kulzer were instrumental on the draw,” Crofts said. “They had a very tall player taking the draw, but each had more than two draws apiece.
“It was a good, solid team win with a lot of players involved.”
Park 3 3 — 6
Stillwater 14 3 — 17
Goals — St, Lydia Glass 5, Grace Bancroft 3, Ellie Fisher 3, Sydney Johnson 2, Eliza Darby, Tori Liljegren, Emma Nelson and NA.
Assists — St, Glass 4, Darby 2 and Bancroft.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 6.
Stillwater 9, Lakeville North 8
At Lakeville, there was no lack of drama down the stretch, but Tori Liljegren scored on an eight-meter shot with just eight seconds remaining to lift the Ponies to a 9-8 nonconference victory over the Panthers on Saturday, May 8 at Lakeville North High School.
Stillwater built a 6-1 halftime lead, but the Panthers (4-6) came out strong in the second half.
“We came out really strong and were making the right decisions and maintaining possession,” Stillwater coach Ali Crofts said. “We told the players (the Panthers) were going to come out really hard and that’s exactly what they did. We gave up three goals in the first five minutes of the second half.”
North eventually tied the game and actually had possession in the last few minutes before the Ponies got the ball to Liljegren for the game-winner.
“They had the ball in our end, but the defense played clean and strong,” Crofts said.
Hannah Beard finished with 10 saves for the Ponies.
Grace Bancroft joined Liljegren with three goals to lead the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Eliza Darby, Lauren Wilk and Jacki Kulzer.
“Almost every single player who stepped on the field had one or more ground balls,” Crofts said. “Winning those free balls and getting possession helped us come out on top in this game.”
Stillwater 6 3 — 9
Lakeville North 1 7 — 8
Goals — St, Grace Bancroft 3, Tori Liljegren 3, Eliza Darby, Lauren Wilk and Jacki Kulzer; LN, Olivia Purdy 2, Gabriella Bouman 2, Emma Sanek and Nina Santiago.
Assists — St, Darby, Ally Carle, Grace Mattox and Ellie Fisher; LN, Santiago 2, Purdy, Bouman and Sanek.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 10; LN, Alyson Hasner 10.
Stillwater 13, Roseville 6
At Roseville, the Ponies jumped out to a fast start and held that lead throughout most of the second half while defeating the Raiders 13-6 in a conference game on Friday, May 7 at Roseville Area High School.
This was Stillwater’s first game since losing its leading scorer to injury, but Eliza Darby picked up the slack with four goals. Sydney Johnson added three goals while Lauren Wilk and Tori Liljegren added two goals apiece.
“We had to adjust,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “We needed everybody to step up and we had lots of players getting points on the board in this one.”
Stillwater led 7-1 at halftime, but it was a more evenly played second half.
“We had a really high number of ground balls and we tried to limit our turnovers, which were low against Roseville, but we let them have some goals in the second half that the coaches were not happy about,” Crofts said. “We’d like to maintain that intensity for a full 50-minute game and we weren’t pleased with the second half defensively.”
Stillwater 7 6 — 13
Roseville 1 5 — 6
Goals — St, Eliza Darby 4, Sydney Johnson 3, Lauren Wilk 2, Tori Liljegren 2, Jacki Kulzer and Ellie Fisher; Ros, Lauren Distad 4 and Kaija Vijums 2.
Assists — St, Grace Bancroft 3, Tori Liljegren 2, Jacki Kulzer and Ellie Fisher; Ros, none.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 4; Ros, Eden Dixon 11.
