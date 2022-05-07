ST. PAUL — In a match-up of Suburban East Conference unbeatens, Stillwater used a balanced offensive attack and stingy defense to defeat Cretin-Derham Hall 7-2 in a girls lacrosse game on Tuesday, May 3 at Cretin-Derham Hall High School.
It was the fourth straight victory for the Ponies (4-0 SEC, 4-1), who moved into sole possession of first place in the conference standings. Stillwater moved ahead of the Raiders (4-1, 4-2), White Bear Lake (4-1, 4-3) and Forest Lake (3-1, 3-1).
Gracie Bancroft provided two goals for Stillwater, which jumped out to a 3-0 first-half lead against the Raiders. The Ponies did not let up after halftime.
Ellie Fisher, Lydia Glass, Tori Liljegren, Maycie Neubauer and Grace Mattox added a goal each for Stillwater.
Rio Atkinson started in goal for the Poniees and turned away all three shots she faced in 11 minutes. Hannah Beard stepped in and finished with five saves, including four in the second half.
Stillwater 3 4 — 7
Cretin-Derham Hall 0 2 — 2
Goals — St, Gracie Bancroft 2, Ellie Fisher, Lydia Glass, Tori Liljegren, Maycie Neubauer and Grace Mattox; C-DH, Anna Stangler and Lily Geist.
Assists — St, Fisher and Glass; C-DH, Jane Stangler.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 5 and Rio Atkinson 3; C-DH, Margarita Lucio 13.
Stillwater 18, Mounds View 0
At Arden Hills, Hannah Beard finished with seven saves to earn a rare shutout as the Ponies breezed past the Mustangs for a conference victory on Friday, April 29 at Mounds View High School.
Gracie Bancroft scored four goals to set the scoring pace for the Ponies, but she had plenty of company as Ellie Fisher, Avery Lorinser and Maycie Neubauer added three goals apiece. Tori Liljegren chipped in with two goals for Stillwater, which received two assists each from Fisher and Meghan Nelson.
Stillwater 12 6 — 18
Mounds View 0 0 — 0
Goals — St, Gracie Bancroft 4, Ellie Fisher 3, Avery Lorinser 3, Maycie Neubauer 3, Tori Liljegren 2, Lauren Wilk, Sydney Johnson and Emma Nelson.
Assists — St, Fisher 2, Meghan Nelson 2, Wilk and Neubauer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.