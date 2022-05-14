ROSEVILLE — It was another strong defensive effort for Stillwater in a comfortable 18-2 Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse victory over the Raiders on Friday, May 6 at Roseville High School.

It was the fifth straight victory for the ninth-ranked Ponies (5-0 SEC, 5-1) since falling to top-ranked Prior Lake in the season opener.

Stillwater, which is the only team without a loss in SEC play, has outscored its five conference opponents by a combined 75-6 this season.

Avery Lorinser led the Ponies offensively with four goals against Roseville. Ellie Fisher and Myah Krueger added three goals apiece.

Stillwater, which jumped out to a 12-2 halftime lead, also received two goals apiece from Ava Mosely, Sydney Johnson and Tori Liljegren. Gracie Bancroft provided a team-high three assists.

Hannah Beard finished with five saves in goal for the Ponies.

Roseville fell to 0-6 in the SEC and 1-8 overall.

Stillwater’s game at Park on Wednesday, May 11 was suspended due to storms and will be resumed at a later date. The teams were tied 2-all at halftime.

Stillwater 12 6 — 18

Roseville 2 0 — 2

Goals — St, Avery Lorinser 4, Ellie Fisher 3, Myah Krueger 3, Ava Mosely 2, Sydney Johnson 2, Tori Liljegren 2 and Lydia Glass.

Assists — St, Gracie Bancroft 3, Lauren Wilk, Mosely, Anna Benson, Meghan Nelson, Liljegren and Grace Mattox.

Saves — St, Hannah Beard 5.

