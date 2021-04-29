WOODBURY — After slipping past Forest Lake for a narrow victory in its previous outing, Stillwater was in control throughout its 15-4 Suburban East Conference girls lacrosse victory at East Ridge on Wednesday, April 28.
It was the third straight victory to start the season for the Ponies (3-0 SEC, 3-0), who join Cretin-Derham Hall (3-0, 3-1) and White Bear Lake (3-0, 4-2) as the only remaining teams without a loss in SEC play.
Stillwater jumped out to a 9-3 halftime lead and outshot the Raptors 36-7 in the game. East Ridge (0-3, 1-3) goaltender Taylor Miles finished with 21 saves.
Annie McGuire racked up nine goals and an assist for the Ponies, who also received three goals and five ground balls from Jacki Kulzer. Eliza Darby led the Ponies with four assists and also tallied five ground balls.
In a game where every possession was important, Anna Fisher finished with six draw controls for Stillwater.
“Kulzer and Darby controlled the transition in the midfield, each having a high number of ground balls, and Anna Fisher had an awesome performance,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said.
Stillwater 9 6 — 15
East Ridge 3 1 — 4
Goals — St, Annie McGuire 9, Jacki Kulzer 3, Eliza Darby, Grace Bancroft and Ellie Fisher; ER, Bella Mullen, Taylor Griffith, Jada Scribner and Julia Downie.
Assists — St, Darby 4, McGuire and Sydney Johnson; ER, Griffith.
Saves — St, Norah Bates 3; ER, Taylor Miles 21.
Stillwater 8, Forest Lake 7
At Forest Lake, Annie McGuire delivered six goals as the Ponies held off hard-charging Forest Lake for an 8-7 conference victory on Monday, April 26 at Forest Lake Central Learning Center.
It was a rare game on real grass for Stillwater it was an adjustment, Ponies coach Ali Crofts suggested.
“It was a very tight, wonderful battle,” the coach said. “Our players were not used to the grass field and that heavily impacted our ability to scoop those ground balls. Once they made those corrections it was back and forth and a very heavy defensive game. The wet conditions was a great challenge and there were not many fast breaks.”
Eliza Darby and Anna Fisher also contributed a goal each for the Ponies, who held off a late charge from the Rangers (1-2 SEC, 1-2) to avoid overtime. Stillwater was clinging to a one-goal lead and attempting to run out the clock when a turnover with 13 seconds remaining led to a late opportunity for Forest Lake.
Goaltender Hannah Beard, who finished with eight saves, stopped an eight-meter shot with just two seconds remaining to preserve the hard-fought victory for the Ponies.
“It was not an easy battle and they gave a huge effort,” Crofts said. “It was a huge team effort up and down the field.”
Stillwater 4 4 — 8
Forest Lake 3 4 — 7
Goals — St, Annie McGuire 6, Eliza Darby and Anna Fisher; FL, Mikaela Ness 5, Samantha Hayek and Brooke Glumack.
Assists — St, Darby, McGuire and Grace Bancroft; FL, Ness.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 8; FL, Hannah Melander 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.