NEW BRIGHTON — After having its first game postponed, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team was raring to go in its season opener on Wednesday, April 21 at Irondale High School.
The eighth-ranked Ponies put up 14 goals by halftime and breezed to a 26-1 Suburban East Conference victory over the Knights.
Eleven different players collected at least one goal for Stillwater (1-0 SEC, 1-0), with Anne McGuire leading the way with seven goals and seven assists.
“It was disappointing that we had to reschedule (the opener), but it gave us a few extra days to practice,” said first-year Ponies coach Ali Crofts. “I am most pleased with the team’s performance as a whole. Eleven players got points, so that represents a fabulous team win. We have multiple players who can attack on cage on be a threat.”
Jacki Kulzer and Ellie Fisher added four goals apiece while Anna Fisher and Sydney Johnson each scored two goals.
Eliza Darby, Tori Liljegren and Grace Bancroft each scored a goal and finished with two assists.
“They transitioned the ball really well, which we had worked on for two weeks now,” Crofts said. “We’re very happy with the team win and felt the players were united and taking the goals put in place by the coaches.”
The coach was also pleased with the team’s adjustments in the midfield and adapting to how the game was being called by the officials.
“We caused nice, safe, clean turnovers using our footwork and sticks,” Crofts said. “I was proud to see double and triple teams coming up with ground balls.”
The Knights dropped to 1-1 overall, including 0-1 in the SEC.
Stillwater 14 12 — 26
Irondale 1 0 — 1
Goals — St, Anne McGuire 7, Jacki Kulzer 4, Ellie Fisher 4, Anna Fisher 2, Sydney Johnson 2, Eliza Darby, Lauren Wilk, Ally Carle, Tori Liljegren, Grace Bancroft, Emma Nelson and NA.
Assists — St, McGuire 7, Darby 2, Liljegren 2, Bancroft 2, A. Fisher, and Nelson.
Saves — St, Hannah Beard 5.
