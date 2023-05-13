FOREST LAKE — On the heels of its first Suburban East Conference loss of the season, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team stormed back with lop-sided victories over White Bear Lake and Forest Lake.
The Ponies did not allow a goal in the first 35 minutes against the Rangers on the way to a 15-1 road victory on Wednesday, May 10.
The victory keeps Stillwater (6-1 SEC, 7-2) tied with Park (6-1, 8-1) atop the conference standings, one game ahead of Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2, 7-2), East Ridge (5-2, 7-2) and White Bear Lake (5-2, 6-3).
Stillwater jumped out to an 8-0 halftime lead and did not look back. Forest Lake’s Abbie Sklavenitis eventually spoiled the shutout bid with about 13 minutes remaining in the game.
“We definitely found our team unity,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “There were tons of players touching the ball and making plays to put goals up. Everybody on the roster got into the game and it helps when you can outrun a team.”
It was a balanced scoring attack for the Ponies, with Maycie Neubauer providing three goals and Avery Irlbeck, Jessie Miggler and Tori Liljegren adding two goals apiece.
“There were a lot of contributors,” Schmitz said.
The Ponies took a while to break through as Forest Lake held them scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game.
“I think we have a lot to learn,” Schmitz said. “We needed to be able to respond faster and adjust faster.”
Stillwater also allowed few opportunities for the Rangers (1-6, 2-7).
“(Atkinson) came up with some awesome saves and strong and accurate clears,” Schmitz said. “We had a focus on our transition and ride game, putting a lot of pressure on the opponent to be able to cause turnovers and they did really well at that. The defensive unit came out really strong.”
Stillwater 8 7 — 15
Forest Lake 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 12, White Bear Lake 4
At Oak Park Heights, in a battle of teams hoping to remain in contention for the conference title, the Ponies outscored White Bear Lake 6-1 in the second half to pull away for a 12-4 victory on Friday, May 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was just the second conference loss of the season for the Bears.
“It was just another good team game,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “We had nice cohesiveness from defense and into the attacking zone.”
Ellie Fisher and Mady Richert paced Stillwater with three goals apiece while Ava Mosely and Maycie Neubauer each chipped in with two goals.
“We battled really hard against White Bear Lake to handle draw controls and ground balls,” Schmitz said. “That continued into (the Forest Lake game), too. We were able to control the ball on the attacking side.”
White Bear Lake 3 1 — 4
Stillwater 6 6 — 12
Goals — St, Ellie Fisher 3, Mady Richert 3, Ava Mosely 2, Maycie Neubauer 2, Emma Nelson and Tori Liljegren.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.