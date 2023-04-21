OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After opening the season with a narrow loss against one of the top teams in the state, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team bounced back with a 20-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Wednesday, April 19 at Stillwater Area High School.
Junior Ava Mosely delivered four goals for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-1), who featured 12 players with at least one goal and 15 players with at least one point.
Ellie Fisher chipped in with three goals for Stillwater while teammates Tori Liljegren, Lydia Glass and Mady Richert added two goals apiece. Fisher also led the Ponies with two assists.
Rio Atkinson and Josie Lang combined for six saves in the shutout.
Ingrid Holm faced a 41 shots in goal for the Raiders (0-1, 0-2), finishing with 21 saves.
Roseville 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 10 10 — 20
Goals — St, Ava Mosely 4, Ellie Fisher 3, Tori Liljegren 2, Lydia Glass 2, Mady Richert 2, Gretchen Wenner, Jessie Miggler, Avery Irlbeck, Myah Krueger, Cassidy Keykal, Crimson Keykal and Emma Nelson.
At Oak Park Heights, the seventh-ranked Ponies jumped right into the deep end of the pool to start the season with a game against third-ranked Prior Lake. It was the Lakers who survived the early test with a 10-8 nonconference victory on Saturday, April 15 at SAHS.
Tori Liljegren and Maycie Neubauer each totaled four goals for the Ponies, but wasn’t enough to overtake Prior Lake.
Megan Sporney led a balanced attack for the Lakers (1-0) with three goals while Nina Winter and Rachel Ward added two goals apiece.
Prior Lake 4 6 — 10
Stillwater 4 4 — 8
Goals — PL, Megan Sporney 3, Nina Winter 2, Rachel Ward 2, Kayleigh Sandell, Tali Baldzicki and Abby Grove; St, Tori Liljegren 4 and Maycie Neubauer 4.
