OAK PARK HEIGHTS — After opening the season with a narrow loss against one of the top teams in the state, the Stillwater girls lacrosse team bounced back with a 20-0 Suburban East Conference victory over Roseville on Wednesday, April 19 at Stillwater Area High School.

Junior Ava Mosely delivered four goals for the Ponies (1-0 SEC, 1-1), who featured 12 players with at least one goal and 15 players with at least one point.

