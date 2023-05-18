OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls lacrosse team secured a share of its 13th Suburban East Conference championship in the past 14 seasons with an 18-4 triumph over Mounds View on Wednesday, May 17 at Stillwater Area High School.
It was the final conference game for the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 9-2), who join Park (8-1, 10-1) as SEC co-champions. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3, 8-4), East Ridge (6-3, 7-4) and White Bear Lake (6-3, 8-3) each tied for third in the final standings.
Stillwater, which has won four straight titles and 40 of its last 42 SEC games since losing to Cretin-Derham Hall early in the 2018 season, shared the league title with Forest Lake a year ago. The Ponies lost to Park 6-5 on May 3, but rallied for an 11-10 victory at Woodbury on May 12. The Royals (5-4, 8-4) handed Park its only loss of the season 12-10 on April 28.
“It’s very similar to last season and going 8-1,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said. “This year we dropped the game against Park, but we’re finding good conference challenges in the SEC and we had to come out strong against Woodbury, who is having a very good year.”
The Ponies did not leave anything to chance against Mounds View (1-8, 2-10) while jumping out to a 13-3 halftime lead.
It was a balanced attack for Stillwater with Emma Nelson and Tori Liljegren leading the way with three goals apiece. Avery Irlbeck, Ellie Fisher, Avery Lorinser and Myah Krueger contributed two goals each as 10 different players collected at least one goal.
“It was a really good team win,” Schmitz said. “We had lots of contributors on the board and lots of touches with everybody off the bench and, defensively, we had everyone subbing in and playing all positions to help rest each other.”
Rio Atkinson finished with five saves in goal for the eighth-ranked Ponies, who close out the regular season with nonconference games at top-ranked Lakeville South (9-0) on Friday, May 19 and at home against fourth-ranked Edina (9-1) on Thursday, May 25.
“We are gearing up for Lakeville South and finish with two nonconference games,” Schmitz said. “Those will help us prepare and help us compete in our section. That’s the goal. It’s just a big final two games for us and a lot to learn from these teams.”
Mounds View 3 1 — 4
Stillwater 13 5 — 18
Goals — MV, Ella Westerman 3 and Elsa Lohman; St, Emma Nelson 3, Tori Liljegren 3, Avery Irlbeck 2, Ellie Fisher 2, Avery Lorinser 2, Myah Krueger 2, Jessie Miggler, Ava Mosely, Crimson Keykal and Lydia Glass.
Assists — MV, Lohman and Brigitte Otto; St, Fisher 3, Mosely, Liljegren and Glass.
Saves — MV, Amelia Brosnahan 2 and Julia Gillespie 3; St, Rio Atkinson 5.
Stillwater 11, Woodbury 10
At Woodbury, the Royals handed Park an SEC setback earlier this season and nearly played spoiler again against Stillwater before the Ponies rallied to score the final three goals in an 11-10 victory on Friday, May 12 at Woodbury High School.
Stillwater trailed by two goals in the second half of an evenly played game, before storming back with three unanswered goals to keep its conference title hopes alive.
“We were able to put up two more to tie and a third to take the lead with about two minutes left and then took care of the ball to hold on for the win,” Ponies coach Ali Schmitz said.
The Ponies created countless opportunities, but goaltender Peyton Feigal kept Woodbury in the game while finishing with 21 saves.
“She had a really good game to help them stay in it,” Schmitz said.
Ellie Fisher paced Stillwater with three goals while Maycie Neubauer and Tori Liljegren added two goals apiece.
“We just had a player or two who decided they really wanted to take care of business,” Schmitz said. “They really had to make the choice to finish out the game strong.”
Ella Kodi and Allison Hoschka notched three goals for the Royals.
Stillwater 11
Woodbury 10
Goals — St, Ellie Fisher 3, Maycie Neubauer 2, Tori Liljegren 2, Ava Mosely, Avery Lorinser, Cassidy Keykal, Emma Nelson and Mady Richert; Wo, Ella Kodi 3, Allison Hoschka 3, Kate Hooley 2, Gabby Miller and Caroline Novak.
Assists — St, Jessie Miggler 2, Nelson 2 and Fisher; Wo, Kodi 2, Olivia Mishacoff 2 and Hooley 2.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.