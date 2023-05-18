OAK PARK HEIGHTS — The Stillwater girls lacrosse team secured a share of its 13th Suburban East Conference championship in the past 14 seasons with an 18-4 triumph over Mounds View on Wednesday, May 17 at Stillwater Area High School.

It was the final conference game for the Ponies (8-1 SEC, 9-2), who join Park (8-1, 10-1) as SEC co-champions. Cretin-Derham Hall (6-3, 8-4), East Ridge (6-3, 7-4) and White Bear Lake (6-3, 8-3) each tied for third in the final standings.

