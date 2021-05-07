OAK PARK HEIGHTS — It was an important, but potentially costly, victory for the Stillwater girls lacrosse after knocking off Cretin-Derham Hall 9-6 in a Suburban East Conference game on Wednesday, May 5 at Stillwater Area High School.
In a match-up of undefeated teams in conference play, Stillwater jumped out to a 7-1 halftime lead. But mood was somber after seniors attacker left the game midway through the half with a knee injury sustained while she was cutting to the net with the ball. Ponies coach Ali Crofts was still awaiting word on the diagnosis the following morning.
The victory leaves Stillwater (5-0 SEC, 5-0) and White Bear Lake (5-0, 6-2) as the only teams without an SEC loss this season.
Stillwater overcame the loss of its leading scorer with a boost from junior Grace Bancroft, who led the Ponies four goals.
“She really led the offensive charge there,” Crofts said.
The Raiders (4-1, 4-2) face-guarded McGuire from the start so Crofts knew the Ponies were going to need contributions from other sources. That became even more critical once McGuire left the game.
“It was a great battle, a really good game,” Crofts said. “Cretin came out with a faceguard on Annie McGuire and we saw that right away in the first half and really stepped up with our other offensive players. We were pleased with our other leading attackers who stepped up.”
Cretin-Derham Hall outscored the Ponies 5-2 in the second half, but Stillwater maintained its advantage. Anna Fisher finished with six draw controls.
“That’s a really big deal and a really important part of possession,” Crofts said. “That was a huge performance by her.”
Stillwater also welcomed the return of goaltender Hannah Beard, who finished with six saves. Beard was unavailable for the team’s last two games, which led to senior and converted defender Norah Bates taking over in the crease for Stillwater’s victories over Mounds View and East Ridge. Bates, a Northern Michigan lacrosse recruit, had never played the position before.
“It was a big stretch because she had no goalie experience,” Crofts said. “She stepped up and was selfless for our team and that was really big for Norah to take that sacrifice and do something she’s never done before.”
Tori Liljegren added three goals and an assist for the Ponies, who also received a goal each from Lauren Wilk and Ellie Fisher.
Stillwater finished with 21 ground balls as a team, led by Lauren Benson, Bancroft and Ellie Fisher with three each.
“The team came out strong with ground balls,” Crofts said. “That’s a huge number of ground balls.”
Cretin-Derham Hall was assessed three yellow cards in the game, compared to zero for the Ponies.
Cretin-Derham Hall 1 5 — 6
Stillwater 7 2 — 9
Goals — C-DH, Lucia Selander 4, Anna Stangler and Lily Geist; St, Grace Bancroft 4, Tori Liljegren 3, Lauren Wilk and Ellie Fisher.
Assists — C-DH, Selander; St, Liljegren.
Saves — C-DH, Ashlyn Marxhausen 3; St, Hannah Beard 6.
Stillwater 17, Mounds View 2
At Oak Park Heights, Annie McGuire and Ellie Fisher each supplied four goals to help propel the Ponies to a comfortable 17-2 conference victory over Mounds View on Friday, April 30 at SAHS.
Stillwater jumped out to a 14-1 halftime lead and was never seriously challenged, even during a more conservative second half.
“We came out of the gates strong, which we were focusing on,” Ponies coach Ali Crofts said. “Some of our other games have had slower starts, but we were putting the ball away right away.”
Lauren Wilk, Sydney Johnson and Grace Bancroft added two goals apiece for the Ponies.
Ella Westernman and Amy Binder added a goal each for the Mustangs (1-4, 2-5).
Mounds View 1 1 — 2
Stillwater 14 3 — 17
Goals — MV, Ella Westerman and Amy Binder; St, Annie McGuire 4, Ellie Fisher 4, Lauren Wilk 2, Sydney Johnson 2, Grace Bancroft 2, Eliza Darby, Anna Fisher and Ally Carle.
Assists — MV, none; St, McGuire 5, Darby, Meghan Nelson, Bancroft and E. Fisher.
Saves — MV, Rachael Bond 5; St, Norah Bates 4.
